Movie Review: Born to Be Blue

Jared Shibuya
March 24, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Multimedia, Reviews, Video

“Born to Be Blue” is a 2016 biopic about the life of Chet Baker (Ethan Hawke). The film follows the tumultuous life of the jazz legend as he tries to manage his music career and drug addiction. “Born to Be Blue” has recently been made available on Itunes or Amazon video for download.

