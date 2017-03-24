Movie Review: Born to Be Blue

Close

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

“Born to Be Blue” is a 2016 biopic about the life of Chet Baker (Ethan Hawke). The film follows the tumultuous life of the jazz legend as he tries to manage his music career and drug addiction. “Born to Be Blue” has recently been made available on Itunes or Amazon video for download.