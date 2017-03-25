Students seeking recovery program brought to campus
March 25, 2017
The Campus Alcohol and Drug Education Center will be bringing on a weekly student support group.
“This is an open, confidential, facilitated group for any student seeking a safe, non-judgmental forum in which to explore issues related to their substance use or the substance use of a loved one,” according to a news release.
Meetings will take place on Fridays from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Student Services Center, room 490.
“Confidential forum, non-judgmental, open to all, alternative to 12-step format, no commitment required,” stated the news release.
Alejandra Fraga can be reached at [email protected] or @alifragster on twitter
