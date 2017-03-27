10 x 10 panels for a good cause

Student artists’ creative imagination splashes onto 10 inch by 10 inch panels to raise money for the art department. The Chico State Art Shop is having a fundraiser March 27-30 where students decorate panels with the medium of their choosing.

Each panel costs $4. The students may purchase as many panels as they want as long as they turn in a completed panel before receiving the next. That money goes towards the food and prizes for the reception.

Past art creations included paintings of elephants, the Yin Yang symbol, skeletons and more. However, artists are not limited to one medium.

“There’s no predominant themes,” Alyssa VanZandt said, one of the art students participating in the show. “That’s what makes the show so interesting because typically painters do paintings or drawers do drawing. I’m a sculptor so I’m thinking about doing some type of mixed media.”

Here are some requirements to participate in the show, according to the instructions that comes with the panel:

Must be a student enrolled in the CSUC Art Department Panels may not exceed 10 inch by 10 inch. Adding to the sides is not permitted unless it is less than one eighth inches thick. Panels considered extremely offensive or unsafe are disqualified from the show – artists would need to modify. Panel needs to be part of the entry. Panel needs instructions for mounting, whether it by hanger or nail. The art shop provides nails and screws if needed. Artists must sign their panels and all panels are property of the Art and Art History Department

In the beginning of the week, each of the panels will be on sale and displayed in Ayres 105. The public may purchase one for $20. During the reception a guest juror, who is not related to the art department, will judge the panels.

The deadline for all panels is March 24 at 5 p.m.

Julia Maldonado can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.

