Elephant reserve may be coming closer to Chico

Dr. Tag Engstrom, Co Advisor, Dr. Rebecca Brunelli, Co Advisor and Gina Kinzley part of the Oakland Zoo Elephant Team with Chico state students at Oakland zoo. Photo credit: Farshad Azad Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

Jacqueline Morales
March 27, 2017
The Oakland Zoo seeks approval for the Tembo Preserve in Tehama County for elephant preservation.

With Tehama County’s suitable climate, African elephants would be welcomed into Northern California. Located 17 miles west of Interstate Highway 5, and about 30 minutes northwest of Redbluff the preserve would be within Diamond Ranch (4,929 acres) in Tehama County.

The preserve plans to advocate for elephant conservation by and conducting research opportunities and educating the public.

“First-of-its-kind, the Tembo Preserve in the beautiful cascading hills of Tehama County provides the ideal environment and climate for these magnificent beings. Never before have captive elephants been able to live so much like those in the wild; roaming, foraging, building familial hierarchies—and well, being elephants,” said Joel Parrott, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Oakland Zoo through a public message.

Possible plans of a local elephant preservation has encouraged Chico State students to begin efforts in raising elephant conservation and welfare awareness within campus.

“I think it’s really important that the Chico campus has a connection towards a preserve that can possibly be something big in the future,” said student Brittany Munoz, president of the Elephant Conservation and Welfare club.

“The students want to educate and raise awareness through outreach about elephant conservation in the wild and elephant welfare in captivity. That’s the overall goal,” said Rebecca Brunelli, Ph.D., biology Professor and co-advisor of the Elephant Conservation and Welfare club.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion on Twitter.

 

242total visits,243visits today

Tags: , , ,

