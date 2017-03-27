The student news site of California State University, Chico

Promise Pathways coming to Butte County

Butte College Photo credit: Ryan Corrall

Daniel Wright
March 27, 2017
Chico State, along with Butte College and Chico Unified Schools, is looking to create a K-20 program to help children in the north state attend college.

Several similar models are being considered for this program, but a program similar to the Long Beach Promise is being considered.

The goals for the Promise Pathways program, outlined by Butte College president, Samia Yaqub, would be:

  • Improved college access among students who experience financial or support barriers.
  • Increased college-going culture, awareness, and preparation.
  • Local economic and community development through increased investment in the future workforce.

“It would be very exciting if we are able to do this as a way to serve children of the north state,” stated President Hutchinson’s office.

The Board of Trustees for Butte College have approved a fundraising plan for the Promise Pathways program.

If funded, the program would provide a free year of schooling at Butte College for every local child.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.

