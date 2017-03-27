Promise Pathways coming to Butte County
March 27, 2017
Chico State, along with Butte College and Chico Unified Schools, is looking to create a K-20 program to help children in the north state attend college.
Several similar models are being considered for this program, but a program similar to the Long Beach Promise is being considered.
The goals for the Promise Pathways program, outlined by Butte College president, Samia Yaqub, would be:
- Improved college access among students who experience financial or support barriers.
- Increased college-going culture, awareness, and preparation.
- Local economic and community development through increased investment in the future workforce.
“It would be very exciting if we are able to do this as a way to serve children of the north state,” stated President Hutchinson’s office.
The Board of Trustees for Butte College have approved a fundraising plan for the Promise Pathways program.
If funded, the program would provide a free year of schooling at Butte College for every local child.
Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.
