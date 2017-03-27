‘Beauty and the Beast’: A magical take on a tale as old as time

Upon walking into one of Chico’s Tinseltown movie theater suites, it was clear there would be no toddlers screaming during this screening – only hoards of women.

While Walt Disney Co. movies are appreciated by their intended audience, the live action remakes of Disney’s animated classics manage to charm adults and their children alike. And “Beauty and the Beast” is no exception.

Emma Watson, known for her iconic role as Hermione in the Harry Potter film series, starred alongside FX ‘Legion’ star Dan Stevens’ Beast as the most bookish Disney princess Belle.

The star studded cast included other big names in familiar roles such as Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Ian McKellen as Clogsworth, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere and new favorite Josh Gad as LeFou.

Many people know the classic story of the beauty kidnapped by the beast only to see past the frightening – and furry – exterior to fall in love with his shining personality. But this movie made the tale a fresh new feel.

The lengthy run time allowed the filmmakers to add depth to characters previously not afforded the chance to be fully fleshed out in the original animation. The sets are breathtakingly beautiful. Exquisite filmography is coupled with fantastic acting, adorable comedic timing and a stunning musical score.

Regardless of age, you are never too old to see this movie. This film is magical, heartwarming and has just the right amount of nostalgia. After leaving the theater, you will leave with a feeling similar to when you were a child walking down Disney Land’s Main Street for the first time.

I give this film 5 out of 5 stars.

Anna Porretta can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.

