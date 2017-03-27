Early morning stabbing under investigation

Reported stabbing remains under investigation with two suspects identified. Photo credit: Sean Martens

A victim was reported stabbed to the Chico Police Department this morning in the area of Miller and Pomona Avenue.

According to a press release, the call was received at 1:30 a.m. and shortly after Chico Police arrived, along with a medical ambulance to transport the victim to a local hospital.

Two suspects were identified as Daniel Hensley and Corey Crews while the identity of a third suspect is still being investigated. The two identified suspects are wanted for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The stabbing took place inside a home located on the 500 block of Pomona Ave. which is the Butte County Sheriff’s jurisdiction, according to the press release.

The possible motive of the stabbing remains under investigation and the victim whose name was not released is expected to survive injuries.

Butte County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding the case to call BCSO at (530) 538-7321.



Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion on Twitter.

