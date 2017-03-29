Wildcat of the Week

Marvin Timothy is a sophomore starting forward for the Chico State men’s basketball team. Though he had an up and down year for the Wildcats, he really came on strong during the NCAA Championship Tournament. Timothy provided energy and physicality for his team on defense and a solid post game on offense. Chico State will look to him to step up and take on a bigger role in his junior year.

When did you start playing basketball and what made you decide to come to Chico State?

“I started playing in the first grade, so at 7 years old, and I’ve been playing ever since. I came to Chico because of my relationship with the coaches. I just felt comfortable here. I’m from Sacramento too, so I also came because it was close to home and my family.”





How important is family to you?

“Family is very important to me. Another reason why I came to Chico State was because the team felt like a family and we are. We all have each other’s backs and support each other no matter what.”

What was the most important thing that you learned during your sophomore season, which was your first season starting for the Wildcats?

“I’ve learned that I should not think so much when I’m playing. I just need to get out there and play naturally. I’ve been playing the game long enough that I don’t need to calculate every move that I make, I just need to do it.”

Patrick Pace can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_sports on Twitter.

