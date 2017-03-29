Wildcats topple the Coyotes





Filed under Softball, Sports

The Chico State softball team defeated the Cal State San Bernadino Coyotes 4-0 March 27, ending their series on a high note.

After losing 0-3 to the Coyotes in the second game of their four game series and squeaking by them 2-1 in the game before, the Wildcats picked it up in a big way.

Freshman pitcher Samantha Mulock gave a great effort on the mound, allowing only five hits in five innings of action.

Offense came to play as well. Freshman outfielder Kristin Worley was the first player to score after sophomore outfielder Megan Bowley flied out to left center as sophomores Ari Marsh and Claire Wayne both hit RBI singles to put the ’Cats up for good.

The Wildcats are 20-5 on the season and in third place for the California Collegiate Athletic Association division.

They hope to continue their winning ways in the Tournament of Champions this weekend in Turlock, CA. The ’Cats will be soon be playing six games against other division II schools that are in a different league than them.

Chico State hopes to win these games and go back into CCAA play ready to fight for first place.

Patrick Pace can be reached at [email protected] or @patpacesports on Twitter.

