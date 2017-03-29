Students face tuition increase and financial uncertainty

Close Students for Quality Education protested the tuition increase at the CSU Board of Trustees meeting in Long Beach, Calif. Photo courtesy of Matthew Teel Students for Quality Education protested the tuition increase at the CSU Board of Trustees meeting in Long Beach, Calif. Photo courtesy of Matthew Teel





Filed under Administration, Campus, Community, News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

California State University Board of Trustees voted to increase tuition by 5 percent March 22 across 23 campuses. Despite student protests, the increase passed with a 7-2 vote.

This increase will be an additional $270 tuition increase for undergraduate students and $438 for graduate students.

The Office of Institutional Research found that a total of 12,860 students receive financial aid. With about 73 percent Chico State students receiving financial aid, the increase worries many.

Students expressed concern about increasing tuition including whether they will have to cut back on groceries and whether they will have enough funds to afford adequate housing.

Toni Peduzzi, a second-year interior design major, said she is worried about the $270 tuition increase due to her housing situation.

“Since I’m considered a homeless student, the extra tuition is going to be tough,” Peduzzi said. “I’m going to have to worry about finding a cheap house and not having that extra money to fall back on later.”

Many students said they had similar feelings, and how things next year are going to be even tighter than they already are.

Claire Amaral, a second-year recreation major, feels the increase is going to be a burden on many students. She agreed with Peduzzi and said the increase will affect her current budget for food and housing.

Amaral believes the higher-ups should take a pay cut.

“I don’t think we should raise prices because we are already struggling as a whole,” Amaral said. “I think that the big heads should take a pay decrease to compensate.”

But some students do not feel that the increase is very significant.

Jill Harris, second-year art education and studio art sculpture and ceramics major, had no idea there was the possibility of an increase until the day of the vote. Harris is not too concerned about the 5 percent increase.

“It’s (tuition increase) not too big to worry about,” Harris said.

Alex Constantinou, a first-year recreational therapy major, also did not know the tuition increase passed, but knew it was a possibility. Constantinou also did not express much concern over the increase.

“I knew it (tuition increase) could happen but it’s not that bad,” Constantinou said.

Despite mixed emotions among students regarding the tuition increase, the decision will affect Chico State students as well as the students on the other 22 CSU campuses.

Victoria Rohrer can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.

164total visits,164visits today