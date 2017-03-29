Who is Cèsar Chavez?
Cesar Chavez is remembered for his advocacy for the rights of farm laborers. He was pivotal in the passing of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Act, which allowed farm workers to negotiate employment contracts.
Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.
