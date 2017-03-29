The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Who is Cèsar Chavez?

Photo+credit%3A+Kayla+Fitzgerald
Photo credit: Kayla Fitzgerald

Photo credit: Kayla Fitzgerald

Photo credit: Kayla Fitzgerald

Kayla Fitzgerald
March 29, 2017
Filed under Campus, Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Cesar Chavez is remembered for his advocacy for the rights of farm laborers. He was pivotal in the passing of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Act, which allowed farm workers to negotiate employment contracts.

new-piktochart_172_0ef0c318827b4079b7561732dbfd7f7e898cc94e.png

Photo credit: Kayla Fitzgerald

Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.

Print Friendly

1135total visits,1173visits today

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Who is Cèsar Chavez?

    Administration

    Students face tuition increase and financial uncertainty

  • Who is Cèsar Chavez?

    Campus

    Instructors make long commute for job security

  • Who is Cèsar Chavez?

    Breaking News

    CSU administrator visits Chico State, talks about raising graduation rates

  • Who is Cèsar Chavez?

    Breaking News

    Promise Pathways coming to Butte County

  • Who is Cèsar Chavez?

    Breaking News

    Students seeking recovery program brought to campus

  • Who is Cèsar Chavez?

    Campus

    Sustainability funding frozen, student projects being affected

  • Who is Cèsar Chavez?

    Campus

    Only 20% of food insecure students eligible for CalFresh use it

  • Who is Cèsar Chavez?

    Breaking News

    Chico group to protest Trump for next four years

  • Who is Cèsar Chavez?

    Breaking News

    Chico entrepreneurs startup the weekend

  • Who is Cèsar Chavez?

    Breaking News

    Panel reflects on Oroville Spillway situation

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Who is Cèsar Chavez?