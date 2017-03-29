Eduroam requires an update to access wifi

April 11 is the deadline to update wireless devices. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Chico State students, faculty and staff are required to update Eduroam on their wireless devices.

The IT Support Services sent out an email regarding the required configuration to avoid interrupted wireless access.

The deadline to make the update is April 11.

Once the deadline has passed, devices that require wireless connection may encounter difficulties accessing the Eduroam database which allows for wireless connectivity on campus.

According to Scott Kodai the manager of ITSS, there is an estimated 15,000 to 18,000 devices that may need the update. He clarified that a database certificate needs to be updated to maintain device recognition by Eduroam and security.

“In order to keep Eduroam secure we have to update the certificates and in order for you to get the new certificates you have to run this update and download the new certificates to your device,” said Kodai.

For any questions on the Eduroam update you may contact the ITSS desk at support.csuchico.edu or call them at (530) 898-4357.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion on twitter

