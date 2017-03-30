The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Movie Review: Life

Jared Shibuya
March 30, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Multimedia, Reviews, Video

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A team of international astronauts discover a new extraterrestrial life form in the space thriller “Life,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds. Curiosity turns to horror when the exponentially growing life form threatens the survival of the crew and life on earth.

Print Friendly
Post Views: 74

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Movie Review: Life

    Arts & Entertainment

    No Wave is taking the next big step

  • Movie Review: Life

    Arts & Entertainment

    Books to deepen your spirituality

  • Movie Review: Life

    Arts & Entertainment

    ‘Beauty and the Beast’: A magical take on a tale as old as time

  • Movie Review: Life

    Arts & Entertainment

    Local artist is turning mistakes into masterpieces

  • Movie Review: Life

    Arts & Entertainment

    10 x 10 panels for a good cause

  • Movie Review: Life

    Arts & Entertainment

    Sofar Sounds Chico

  • Movie Review: Life

    Arts & Entertainment

    Album Review on “Hndrxx”

  • Movie Review: Life

    Arts & Entertainment

    5 things to do before graduation

  • Movie Review: Life

    Arts & Entertainment

    Movie Review: Born to Be Blue

  • Movie Review: Life

    Arts & Entertainment

    Student artist creates pro-black art

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Movie Review: Life