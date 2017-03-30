Off The Record | Episode 1 | Trump, Binge drinking, ISIS and Religion

Columns, Multimedia, Opinion, Video

This is a revived series takes a look at what’s new in The Orion opinion section. Columnists discuss current events, local news and columns that can be found at theorion.com. This week opinion writers Nicole Henson and Roberto Fonseca talk about Trump creating distractions, binge drinking in college and religion.

Links to stories:

http://theorion.com/63959/opinion/trump-is-creating-distractions/



http://theorion.com/63908/opinion/chico-scrutinizing-binge-drinking-too-harshly/



http://theorion.com/63817/opinion/getting-real-about-islam/

