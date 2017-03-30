Off The Record | Episode 1 | Trump, Binge drinking, ISIS and Religion
March 30, 2017
Filed under Columns, Multimedia, Opinion, Video
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
This is a revived series takes a look at what’s new in The Orion opinion section. Columnists discuss current events, local news and columns that can be found at theorion.com. This week opinion writers Nicole Henson and Roberto Fonseca talk about Trump creating distractions, binge drinking in college and religion.
Links to stories:
http://theorion.com/63959/opinion/trump-is-creating-distractions/
http://theorion.com/63908/opinion/chico-scrutinizing-binge-drinking-too-harshly/
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.