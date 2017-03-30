The student news site of California State University, Chico

Off The Record | Episode 1 | Trump, Binge drinking, ISIS and Religion

March 30, 2017
This is a revived series takes a look at what’s new in The Orion opinion section. Columnists discuss current events, local news and columns that can be found at theorion.com. This week opinion writers Nicole Henson and Roberto Fonseca talk about Trump creating distractions, binge drinking in college and religion.

Links to stories:

http://theorion.com/63959/opinion/trump-is-creating-distractions/

http://theorion.com/63908/opinion/chico-scrutinizing-binge-drinking-too-harshly/

http://theorion.com/63817/opinion/getting-real-about-islam/

