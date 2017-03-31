Chico State takes precautions to reduce drinking on César Chávez holiday

Close Photo courtesy of Morgan Reams, Senior, Communication Studies. Photo courtesy of Morgan Reams, Senior, Communication Studies.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

César Chávez day is an annual holiday at Chico State and students, faculty and staff members have the day off in honor of him.

All CSU’s will be participating in honoring this day by closing their campus’s across California.

With warm weather and a day off school, this can mean more partying in the area surrounding the University.

Chico State administration has continuously come up with new ways to reduce the amount of drinking and inappropriate behavior among students and outside visitors.

“Local bars receive a letter and pledge card from the University asking them not to participate in the offensive behavior that revolves around this holiday,” said Drew Calandrella, Vice President of Student Affairs.

Chico State wants students to understand the importance of César Chávez and be more reflective by volunteering in the community that day.

“We host a week long celebration on campus to educate students on this important civil rights leader,” said Tray Robinson.

Director for Diversity and Inclusion Photo credit: Carly Campbell

Many clubs and organizations on campus take part in volunteering during César Chávez day every year.

The annual Cats in the Community, put on by Associated Students, will be giving back to the surrounding area of Chico this Friday.

Chico State students get a chance to participate in different community service opportunities at various locations around town from the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

These locations include Torres Shelter, Boys & Girls Club, Chico Fire Department, Bidwell Park and From the Group Up Farms.

An abundance of greek students will be present at the event including all nine IFC organizations on campus.

“It meant a lot to me that all nine chapters jumped at the opportunity to give back to our community, and it’s very apparent how much this means to them,” said Zach Scott, AS Officer and Phi Delta Theta fraternity President.

A minimum of seven men from each fraternity were required to participate in the events, but they had a great deal of men step up to the plate.

Panhellenic chapters, like Sigma Kappa, will be picking up trash and giving out care packages to the homeless on the morning of March 31.

“Sigma Kappa’s nationally give back to the community April 1, but we always participate March 31 in order for us to help Chico,” said Davis Fee, Member of Sigma Kappa Sorority.

Many organizations at Chico State will be participating during Cats in the Community this year.

For more information or to get involved, visit the AS Website.

Carly Campbell can be reached at [email protected] or @carlyorion on Twitter.