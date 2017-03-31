The student news site of California State University, Chico

‘Cats in the Community volunteer for Cèsar Chàvez day

Volunteers help people register for their day of volunteering. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

Jacqueline Morales
March 31, 2017
Many Chico State students celebrate Cèsar Chàvez day March 31 by volunteering. ‘Cats in the Community is the event that brought a total of 250 students together to help out in the community.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion on twitter

