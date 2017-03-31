‘Cats in the Community volunteer for Cèsar Chàvez day
March 31, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, Community, News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Many Chico State students celebrate Cèsar Chàvez day March 31 by volunteering. ‘Cats in the Community is the event that brought a total of 250 students together to help out in the community.
Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion on twitter
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.