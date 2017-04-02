The student news site of California State University, Chico

César Chávez; behind the art

ICE art piece by Oscar Guillen. Photo Courtesy: Oscar Gullen

Alejandra Fraga
April 2, 2017
Oscar Guillen, a local award-winning artist has been inspired by César Chávez throughout most of his life.

Guillen was born in Washington, and shortly after moved to Mexico, he came back to the U.S. in 1991. Although he left Mexico, he brought a lot of culture and knowledge back with him to the U.S.

Guillen was inspired by the amount of art and history in Mexico. He grew up reading a lot about artists, such as Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.

His first memory of César Chávez was when he heard him at the border between Mexico and the U.S., Chavez’s name was mentioned in a song being played by a Spanish band, ‘Los Tigres del Norte.’

Guillen relates to César Chávez in many ways.

“He’s always been connected with education and the struggle,” Guillen said.

The main aspect that connects Guillen with Chávez is the idea of the non-violence struggle with justice.

Oscar Guillen- Art Exhibition

Oscar Guillen certificates of recognition.
Photo Courtesy: Oscar Guillen

“In the spirit of art I am able to convey certain situations,” Guillen said.

Alejandra Fraga can be reached at [email protected] or @alifragster on Twitter.

