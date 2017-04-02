César Chávez; behind the art

Close ICE art piece by Oscar Guillen. Photo Courtesy: Oscar Gullen ICE art piece by Oscar Guillen. Photo Courtesy: Oscar Gullen

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Oscar Guillen, a local award-winning artist has been inspired by César Chávez throughout most of his life.

Guillen was born in Washington, and shortly after moved to Mexico, he came back to the U.S. in 1991. Although he left Mexico, he brought a lot of culture and knowledge back with him to the U.S.

Guillen was inspired by the amount of art and history in Mexico. He grew up reading a lot about artists, such as Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.

His first memory of César Chávez was when he heard him at the border between Mexico and the U.S., Chavez’s name was mentioned in a song being played by a Spanish band, ‘Los Tigres del Norte.’

Guillen relates to César Chávez in many ways.

“He’s always been connected with education and the struggle,” Guillen said.

The main aspect that connects Guillen with Chávez is the idea of the non-violence struggle with justice.

“In the spirit of art I am able to convey certain situations,” Guillen said.

Alejandra Fraga can be reached at [email protected] or @alifragster on Twitter.