A woman hits herself due to lack of birthday wishes

Close Illustration by Liz Coffee Illustration by Liz Coffee

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Chico Police

Call Type: Disturbing Subject

Sunday, 4:04 p.m., 734 Mangrove Ave.

A customer from Wing Stop wanted a refund, because he said that his order from last week was incorrect.

Call Type: Disturbing Subject

Sunday, 7:54 p.m., East Fourth St.

A woman was screaming explicit words while taking her clothes off and hitting herself in the head. She was bothering bystanders nearby, because no one wished her a happy birthday.

Call Type: Neighbor Dispute

Monday, 9:38 a.m., 244 Oak St.

A man says that he caught his neighbors spying on him and his girlfriend while they were having sex. When the man caught one of his neighbors they threatened to beat him up.

Call Type: Family Dispute

Monday, 11:46 p.m., 6 Berkeley Ln.

A woman went inside police headquarters to report that her son is a maniac and he has been crashing at her house. The mother wanted to speak with officers about the situation, but when they refused, she threatened to crash into the building with her car.

Call Type: Threats

Tuesday, 10:35 a.m., 102 W. 11th St.

The principal of Chico Country Day School had a student make a drawing last week, but noticed that it was about him shooting an administrator. The man later called his parents to make sure that there were no weapons around the home.

Call Type: Transient Problem

Tuesday, 11:00 a.m., 1100 Nord Ave.

A woman was approached by a homeless man demanding her food or else he would beat her up. The man was still at the bus stop scaring students waiting for the bus.

Call Type: Disturbing Subject

Wednesday, 11:44 a.m., 620 Mangrove Ave.

A man was seen outside near Chipotle Mexican Restaurant, he was yelling and grabbing his crotch.

Call Type: Fight

Wednesday, 4:20 p.m., 401 Broadway St.

Around 50 protestors were present, but 10 of them were involved in a fight. A female got into Jeep and numerous people followed, jumping inside her vehicle, threatening to beat her up.

Call Type: Domestic Dispute

Thursday, 3:46 p.m., 241 W. East Ave.

A customer at Baskin Robbins told a man to leave his car alone after he washed a window and asked for money in return. When the customer refused to give him money he harassed other customers inside the building.

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance

Thursday, 11:35 p.m., 202 W. 1st St.

A group of homeless people were between the mansion and playground and one man told another man to take his clothes off. The man later took his clothes off, police say that they might have been under the influence of drugs.

University Police

Call Type: Transient Call

Saturday, 11:15 a.m., Acker Gym

A homeless person was laying down in a women’s restroom stall.

Call Type: Disturbance

Sunday, 12:39 a.m., Kappa Sigma Fraternity

A noise complaint was made by a neighbor claiming that the Kappa Sigma Annex house had people yelling and having the music too loud.

Call Type: Grand Theft

Monday, 9:05 a.m., Butte Hall

Professor Perelman says he came to work and found his door open with two laptops and food missing from his office.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Tuesday, 1:22 p.m., Main Street

A man was seen walking back and forth, talking to himself while in the parking lot. He was also seen yelling at people who would pass by.

Call Type: Transient Call

Wednesday, 12:52 p.m., Acker Gym

A homeless man was seen taking a shower in the men’s locker room.

Call Type: Drunk in Public

Thursday, 6:34 p.m., Student Health Center

A man who was skateboarding was laying down in the bike path.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at [email protected] or @jafetserrato on Twitter.