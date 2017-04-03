Body found in Little Chico Creek identified

Photo credit: Sean Martens

A dead body was found near Little Chico Creek March 26, marking it the first homicide in Chico in 2017.

Butte County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Lone Pine Avenue near Little Chico River Road when they discovered the body of 33-year-old, William Kohnke.

A missing person report as filed for Kohnke in January 2017.

“Butte County Sheriff’s Office detectives in conjunction with the Chico Police Department are investigating this case as a homicide, due to evidence collected at the scene,” according to the press release.

The exact cause of death is still unknown, but officials are expected to conduct an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at [email protected] or @jafetserrato on Twitter.