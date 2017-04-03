The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Body found in Little Chico Creek identified

Photo credit: Sean Martens

Photo credit: Sean Martens

Jafet Serrato
April 3, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Community, Crime, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A dead body was found near Little Chico Creek March 26, marking it the first homicide in Chico in 2017.

Butte County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Lone Pine Avenue near Little Chico River Road when they discovered the body of 33-year-old, William Kohnke.

A missing person report as filed for Kohnke in January 2017.

“Butte County Sheriff’s Office detectives in conjunction with the Chico Police Department are investigating this case as a homicide, due to evidence collected at the scene,” according to the press release.

The exact cause of death is still unknown, but officials are expected to conduct an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at [email protected] or @jafetserrato on Twitter.

Print Friendly
Post Views: 12

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Body found in Little Chico Creek identified

    Breaking News

    A woman hits herself due to lack of birthday wishes

  • Body found in Little Chico Creek identified

    Breaking News

    César Chávez; behind the art

  • Body found in Little Chico Creek identified

    Breaking News

    ‘Cats in the Community volunteer for Cèsar Chàvez day

  • Body found in Little Chico Creek identified

    Breaking News

    Assemblyman comes to Chico; discusses plans for Oroville Spillway future

  • Body found in Little Chico Creek identified

    Breaking News

    Chico State takes precautions to reduce drinking on César Chávez holiday

  • Body found in Little Chico Creek identified

    Breaking News

    7-year-old brings a loaded gun to local elementary school

  • Body found in Little Chico Creek identified

    Breaking News

    Chico PD bring in extra officers for Chavez weekend

  • Body found in Little Chico Creek identified

    Breaking News

    Eduroam requires an update to access wifi

  • Body found in Little Chico Creek identified

    Breaking News

    CSU administrator visits Chico State, talks about raising graduation rates

  • Body found in Little Chico Creek identified

    Breaking News

    Early morning stabbing under investigation

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Body found in Little Chico Creek identified