Freshman pitcher throws no hitter





Filed under Softball, Sports

Samantha Mulock threw a no-hitter for Chico State against the Notre Dame de Namur Argonauts.

Mulock was excellent in her five innings on the mound striking out four batters and retiring the rest without a single batter earning a hit against her. She only gave up three walks and allowed one runner to get past second base.

But in the fifth inning, Mulock walked one batter and another reached first base on an error. However, she got the next hitter to ground out and then struck out the batter after her.

The Argonauts executed a double steal to put runners at second and third, trying to score a run before it was too late. But Mulock got the final batter to ground out to shortstop ending the game and giving Chico State softball their first no hitter since 2013.

Pitcher Haley Gilham also had a big game, hitting her third home run of the season and scoring the first run for the Wildcats.

Chico State dominated the game with a final score of 8-0.

Although the game was ended early due to the NCAA mercy rule. The Wildcats won decisively, and Samantha Mulock pitched a game that she will never forget.