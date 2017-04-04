The student news site of California State University, Chico

Albums of the week

Anna Porretta
April 4, 2017
If you’re feeling angsty, queue up either of these two emotional albums. Pinegrove’s intellectual lyrics pair well with their eclectic indie-rock/Americana sound. Say Anything takes you back to when you were going through that phase that you insisted wasn’t a phase with their unbridled angry pop-punk.

a0463988403_10.jpg

“Cardinal” (2016)
Pinegrove
emo tinged indie-rock

Album_Say_Anything_(Self-Titled)_Cover.jpg

“Say Anything” (2009)
Say Anything
pop-punk

