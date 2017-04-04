Albums of the week

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

If you’re feeling angsty, queue up either of these two emotional albums. Pinegrove’s intellectual lyrics pair well with their eclectic indie-rock/Americana sound. Say Anything takes you back to when you were going through that phase that you insisted wasn’t a phase with their unbridled angry pop-punk.

“Cardinal” (2016)

Pinegrove

emo tinged indie-rock

“Say Anything” (2009)

Say Anything

pop-punk