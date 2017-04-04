Albums of the week
April 4, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Campus
If you’re feeling angsty, queue up either of these two emotional albums. Pinegrove’s intellectual lyrics pair well with their eclectic indie-rock/Americana sound. Say Anything takes you back to when you were going through that phase that you insisted wasn’t a phase with their unbridled angry pop-punk.
“Cardinal” (2016)
Pinegrove
emo tinged indie-rock
“Say Anything” (2009)
Say Anything
pop-punk
