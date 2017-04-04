’Cats slide into another win





Senior infielder Jimbo Pernetti hit his second home run and made key plays on defense against the Cal State San Marcos Cougars.

The game never got close as the ’Cats jumped out to a four-run lead in the bottom of the first and never looked back.

But this would not have been possible without Pernetti. He made a diving catch and turned it into a double play to end the top of the first. In the bottom, he hit a two-run homer to left field to put his team up 4-0.

Pernetti gave the ’Cats the start they needed as they went on to thrash the Cougars 9-0 in their final game of the weekend.

Cam Greenough was also masterful on the mound. He pitched six scoreless innings and struck-out three batters. The junior transfer has only allowed nine runs in the 10 games he has pitched this season, good for a 1.80 ERA.

Chico State continues to cruise through the North Division of the California Collegiate Athletic Association only having lost one league game this season.

The ’Cats will play against the UC San Diego Tritans April 8 and 9 in a showdown against the other top team in their conference.

With a series sweep of the Tritons, Chico State will be firmly placed the top of the league.

