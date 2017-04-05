Netflix and Chill Out

Close

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Midterms are starting to wind down, but group projects and finals are on the horizon. Campus stress levels are on the rise as students realize that studying is going to improve their grade more than vegging out to Netflix.

But since students are going to procrastinate anyways, they might as well watch something that relieves stress. Here are a few picks that will be distracting from an impending mental breakdown.

The Great British Baking Show

“The Great British Baking Show,” or “The Great British Bake Off” as it’s known in the U.K., is streaming on Netflix.

The show is comparable to an American baking competition with all the delicious creations but none of the backstabbing. The competitors are friendly and sweet (no pun intended) to each other and passionate about baking.

To top it off, bakers create magnificent looking cakes, cookies and breads for the judges and hosts. But fair warning: while it may be stress relieving, it could also invoke the feelings of hunger. Make sure to stock up at on sweets from Upper Crust or Tin Roof before starting the marathon.





Mystery Science Theater 3000

If you’re a fan of bad movies, snarky humor and only have an hour to kill, “Mystery Science Theater 3000” is the right choice. Each episode consists of a bad movie, usually science fiction of one man and two robots hurling insults at the screen.

Laugh along with hosts Joel and Mike as they make the best of watching B-movies. The show is perfect when feeling crabby with only more saltiness that can alleviate a bad mood. Good news for anyone who can’t comprehend the ‘90s references: a remake with Jonah Ray, Felicia Day and Patton Oswalt will be added April 14.





Planet Earth

“Planet Earth” is a great way to explore hidden corners of the world without having to leave the house. It’s a beautiful series, showing viewers the secret lives of polar bears, water buffalo, sea turtles and everything in between. It’s so zen it makes it easy to fall asleep.

With only 11 episodes loaded, there’s no other choice than to rewatch episodes while waiting for Netflix to add Planet Earth II.

Do you have any other shows you turn to for relaxation? Let us know on Twitter @theorion_arts with the hashtag #netflixandchillout.

Adrianna McCain can be reachedat [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.