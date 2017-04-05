Rick Ross’ ninth album breaks the mold

Rick Ross’ latest project, “Rather You Than Me,” displays an artistic side of Ross that fans have never seen before, as well as solidifying why he’s ranked in the top elite of the rap game.

Ross opens the album with his song “Apple of My Eye,” talking about making his mother proud instead of feeding into the lavishness of fame he’s constantly surrounded by.

His realization of what’s important in life transitions into lyrics about friendships, promiscuity, life and death and his personal feelings on President Donald Trump’s.

With 14 tracks on the album, Ross features guest appearances from an array of big name rappers like Wale, Young Thug, Future and Ty Dolla Sign.

In songs like “Santorini Greece” and “Game Ain’t Based on Sympathy,” Ross trademarks his signature “boss” status

as a rapper and hip-hop mogul.

Between his determination and longevity in the music industry, Ross continues to prove why he’s always at the top with his songwriting abilities and strong lyricism.

His ability to also add humor and laughter comes in this project as comedian Chris Rock makes an appearance on his third track “Idols Become Rivals” which entails the ongoing rivalry with former friend and Cash Money records mogul Bryan “Birdman” Williams. The song also goes on to talk about how fellow industry artists turn into fake friends quickly.

“Rather You Than Me” is a different body of work because it’s the first time Ross has been able to produce all of his styles under one album. With genres like hip-hop, trap, rhythm and blues and soul fused into one, he excellently synthesizes his witty and raw talent to his fans.

Rather You Than Me is a great listen and I give it a four out of five stars.

Niyat Teferi can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.