Chico State’s Safe Place celebrates sexual assault awareness month

April is national sexual assault awareness month.

Chico State’s Safe Place will be hosting a number of events to support this movement.

The events that will be held are as follows:

April 6: Survivor Support Social, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Safe Place Backyard, 633 Brice Ave.

April 11: Consent Fair, Glenn Walkway, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 11: Yeah Maybe, No Film Screening, Colusa 100A, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

April 18: Bystander Fair, Trinity Commons, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 18: Faculty, Staff, a nd Administrator Bystander Training

Colusa 100A, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.



April 24: What Makes a Survivor Workshop by Rape Crisis Intervention, The UHUB, 1 to 3 p.m.

April 25: The Hunting Ground Screening: BMU 203, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



April 26: Denim Day: Trinity Commons, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 26: Consent & Communication Workshop

BMU 220G, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

April 27: Take Back the Night, BMU Auditorium, 6:00 p.m.

April 28: Debriefing Brunch, The Cross-Cultural Leadership Center, 10 a.m.

These events are organized to raise awareness about sexual assault students and provide advocacy to survivors.

“Everyone has a role to play in ending sexual assault,” said Alex Brown, Advocate and Administrator at Safe Place.

To find out more information visit the Safe Place website.