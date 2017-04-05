Chico State’s Safe Place celebrates sexual assault awareness month
April 5, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, News
April is national sexual assault awareness month.
Chico State’s Safe Place will be hosting a number of events to support this movement.
The events that will be held are as follows:
- April 6: Survivor Support Social, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Safe Place Backyard, 633 Brice Ave.
- April 11: Consent Fair, Glenn Walkway, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- April 11: Yeah Maybe, No Film Screening, Colusa 100A, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- April 18: Bystander Fair, Trinity Commons, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- April 18: Faculty, Staff, and Administrator Bystander Training
Colusa 100A, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- April 24: What Makes a Survivor Workshop by Rape Crisis Intervention, The UHUB, 1 to 3 p.m.
- April 25: The Hunting Ground Screening: BMU 203, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- April 26: Denim Day: Trinity Commons, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- April 26: Consent & Communication Workshop
BMU 220G, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- April 27: Take Back the Night, BMU Auditorium, 6:00 p.m.
- April 28: Debriefing Brunch, The Cross-Cultural Leadership Center, 10 a.m.
These events are organized to raise awareness about sexual assault students and provide advocacy to survivors.
“Everyone has a role to play in ending sexual assault,” said Alex Brown, Advocate and Administrator at Safe Place.
To find out more information visit the Safe Place website.
