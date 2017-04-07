Vegan banana nut bread to satisfy sweet cravings

Close Photo credit: Sophia Robledo-Borowy Photo credit: Sophia Robledo-Borowy





Filed under Columns, Opinion

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

It can be difficult to find inexpensive vegan desserts. Bananas are a sweet, cheap, and nutritional choice to make a delicious treat out of. Try making this healthy dessert next time you have a sweet tooth.

Here’s what I used:

Ingredients

5 Bananas

¼ cup Syrup

1 cup Oats

1 cup Walnuts, chopped

1 ½ tsp. Baking powder

1 tbsp. Apple Cider Vinegar

½ tsp. Baking Soda

⅓ cup Cane Sugar

1 tsp. Cinnamon

½ tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Vanilla Extract

1 cup All-Purpose Flour

1 tbsp. Flaxseed, ground

1 cup Water

1 tbsp. Vegan Butter, melted

Instructions

Preheat oven to 390ºF Spread melted butter evenly throughout pan Mash five bananas in a large bowl Blend flax seeds and water together (egg substitute) Add syrup, sugar, vanilla extract, apple cider vinegar, cinnamon, salt and baking powder to a large bowl Mix well Combine flaxseed and water mixture Mix thoroughly Add flour, baking soda, walnuts and oats Mix them together Pour the mixture into a buttered pan Sprinkle walnuts on top of the batter Bake for 40 minutes Let it cool for five minutes Eat and enjoy!

Sophia Robledo-Borowy can be reached at [email protected] or @TheOrion_News on Twitter.