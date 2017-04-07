The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Vegan banana nut bread to satisfy sweet cravings

Photo+credit%3A+Sophia+Robledo-Borowy
Photo credit: Sophia Robledo-Borowy

Photo credit: Sophia Robledo-Borowy

Photo credit: Sophia Robledo-Borowy

Sophia Robledo-Borowy
April 7, 2017
Filed under Columns, Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






It can be difficult to find inexpensive vegan desserts. Bananas are a sweet, cheap, and nutritional choice to make a delicious treat out of. Try making this healthy dessert next time you have a sweet tooth.

Here’s what I used:

Ubermachen.jpg

Photo credit: Sophia Robledo-Borowy

 

Ingredients

  • 5 Bananas
  • ¼ cup Syrup
  • 1 cup Oats
  • 1 cup Walnuts, chopped
  • 1 ½ tsp. Baking powder
  • 1 tbsp. Apple Cider Vinegar
  • ½ tsp. Baking Soda
  • ⅓ cup Cane Sugar
  • 1 tsp. Cinnamon
  • ½ tsp. Salt
  • 1 tsp. Vanilla Extract
  • 1 cup All-Purpose Flour
  • 1 tbsp. Flaxseed, ground
  • 1 cup Water
  • 1 tbsp. Vegan Butter, melted
Luftvan.jpg

Photo credit: Sophia Robledo-Borowy

 

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 390ºF
  2. Spread melted butter evenly throughout pan
  3. Mash five bananas in a large bowl
  4. Blend flax seeds and water together (egg substitute)
  5. Add syrup, sugar, vanilla extract, apple cider vinegar, cinnamon, salt and baking powder to a large bowl
  6. Mix well
  7. Combine flaxseed and water mixture
  8. Mix thoroughly
  9. Add flour, baking soda, walnuts and oats
  10. Mix them together
  11. Pour the mixture into a buttered pan
  12. Sprinkle walnuts on top of the batter
  13. Bake for 40 minutes
  14. Let it cool for five minutes
  15. Eat and enjoy!

Sophia Robledo-Borowy can be reached at [email protected] or @TheOrion_News on Twitter.

Print Friendly
Post Views: 104

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Vegan banana nut bread to satisfy sweet cravings

    Columns

    University housing remains silent

  • Vegan banana nut bread to satisfy sweet cravings

    Columns

    Surviving college on coffee

  • Vegan banana nut bread to satisfy sweet cravings

    Columns

    Trump’s budget strikes concern

  • Vegan banana nut bread to satisfy sweet cravings

    Columns

    Students shouldn’t shoulder the cost for budget cuts

  • Vegan banana nut bread to satisfy sweet cravings

    Columns

    Millenials too broke to break up

  • Vegan banana nut bread to satisfy sweet cravings

    Columns

    Stop drinking tequila for Cesar Chavez

  • Vegan banana nut bread to satisfy sweet cravings

    Columns

    Off The Record | Episode 1 | Trump, Binge drinking, ISIS and Religion

  • Vegan banana nut bread to satisfy sweet cravings

    Columns

    Trump is creating distractions

  • Vegan banana nut bread to satisfy sweet cravings

    Columns

    Vegan pizza options can’t be topped

  • Vegan banana nut bread to satisfy sweet cravings

    Columns

    OrionScopes: Week of March 27

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Vegan banana nut bread to satisfy sweet cravings