Vegan banana nut bread to satisfy sweet cravings
It can be difficult to find inexpensive vegan desserts. Bananas are a sweet, cheap, and nutritional choice to make a delicious treat out of. Try making this healthy dessert next time you have a sweet tooth.
Here’s what I used:
Ingredients
- 5 Bananas
- ¼ cup Syrup
- 1 cup Oats
- 1 cup Walnuts, chopped
- 1 ½ tsp. Baking powder
- 1 tbsp. Apple Cider Vinegar
- ½ tsp. Baking Soda
- ⅓ cup Cane Sugar
- 1 tsp. Cinnamon
- ½ tsp. Salt
- 1 tsp. Vanilla Extract
- 1 cup All-Purpose Flour
- 1 tbsp. Flaxseed, ground
- 1 cup Water
- 1 tbsp. Vegan Butter, melted
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 390ºF
- Spread melted butter evenly throughout pan
- Mash five bananas in a large bowl
- Blend flax seeds and water together (egg substitute)
- Add syrup, sugar, vanilla extract, apple cider vinegar, cinnamon, salt and baking powder to a large bowl
- Mix well
- Combine flaxseed and water mixture
- Mix thoroughly
- Add flour, baking soda, walnuts and oats
- Mix them together
- Pour the mixture into a buttered pan
- Sprinkle walnuts on top of the batter
- Bake for 40 minutes
- Let it cool for five minutes
- Eat and enjoy!
Sophia Robledo-Borowy can be reached at [email protected] or @TheOrion_News on Twitter.
