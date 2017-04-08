Sexual Assualt App reaches out to Chico State
April 8, 2017
Reach Out Editions is working to help Chico State students who have survived sexual assault.
The smartphone application is free of cost resource created by partners of a company called Capptivation.
The purpose of the application leans towards empowering student survivors of sexual assault by offering them support resources. It is fully anonymous for the users.
Partnership for the creation of the application was contributed by Jack Csillag, Billy Sabik-Khan, Racquel Giner and Jack Zandi. They all have reached out from the east coast to promote the app at Chico State and several other college campuses nationwide.
“We decided to come up with an app because we’re socially and typically minded people that want to help others. For the entrepreneur speaking, it’s an opportunity to create an app that no one has done before and if we can help people in the process by doing that then it’s like a win-win for us,” said Jack Zandi, Partner Creator of Reach Out Editions.
Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion on Twitter.
