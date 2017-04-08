The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Sexual Assualt App reaches out to Chico State

Reach Out Editions reaches out to college students who have survived sexual assault. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Reach Out Editions reaches out to college students who have survived sexual assault. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Jacqueline Morales
April 8, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Reach Out Editions is working to help Chico State students who have survived sexual assault.

The smartphone application is free of cost resource created by partners of a company called Capptivation.

The purpose of the application leans towards empowering student survivors of sexual assault by offering them support resources. It is fully anonymous for the users.

Partnership for the creation of the application was contributed by Jack Csillag, Billy Sabik-Khan, Racquel Giner and Jack Zandi. They all have reached out from the east coast to promote the app at Chico State and several other college campuses nationwide.

“We decided to come up with an app because we’re socially and typically minded people that want to help others. For the entrepreneur speaking, it’s an opportunity to create an app that no one has done before and if we can help people in the process by doing that then it’s like a win-win for us,” said Jack Zandi, Partner Creator of Reach Out Editions.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion on Twitter.

Print Friendly
Post Views: 158

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Sexual Assualt App reaches out to Chico State

    Breaking News

    Candidates for Associated Students seek votes

  • Sexual Assualt App reaches out to Chico State

    Breaking News

    ‘Easter Bunny’ imposter apprehended

  • Sexual Assualt App reaches out to Chico State

    Breaking News

    Chico State professor awarded ACE fellowship

  • Sexual Assualt App reaches out to Chico State

    Breaking News

    Recent Chico State alumnus passes away

  • Sexual Assualt App reaches out to Chico State

    Breaking News

    Chico State club aims to resolve student conflicts

  • Sexual Assualt App reaches out to Chico State

    Breaking News

    Chico State’s Safe Place celebrates sexual assault awareness month

  • Sexual Assualt App reaches out to Chico State

    Breaking News

    Chico resident dies on César Chávez Day

  • Breaking News

    Trans conference spurs political discussion

  • Sexual Assualt App reaches out to Chico State

    Breaking News

    Chico State student witnesses gun violence in Las Vegas

  • Sexual Assualt App reaches out to Chico State

    Breaking News

    Body found in Little Chico Creek identified

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Sexual Assualt App reaches out to Chico State