Candidates for Associated Students seek votes
April 8, 2017
The Associated Student elections will be held Wednesday, April 12.
This year, there are 31 students running and eight additional as write-ins.
Students will be notified with an email April 12 about casting their vote and they will have until 8 a.m. April 13 to complete their ballot.
Each student can allocate $15 of their fees to endorse a club or organization of their choice on campus.
To meet the candidates, attend:
- Candidate Barbecue: April 5, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., Trinity Commons
- Ice cream giveaway: April 6, 4- 6 p.m., Sutter Courtyard
- Candidate Forum: April 10, 7:30- 9 p.m., BMU 203
To learn more and vote in the election visit the A.S. elections website.
Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.
