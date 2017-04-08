Candidates for Associated Students seek votes

The Associated Student elections will be held Wednesday, April 12.

This year, there are 31 students running and eight additional as write-ins.

Students will be notified with an email April 12 about casting their vote and they will have until 8 a.m. April 13 to complete their ballot.

Each student can allocate $15 of their fees to endorse a club or organization of their choice on campus.

To meet the candidates, attend:

Candidate Barbecue: April 5, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., Trinity Commons

Ice cream giveaway: April 6, 4- 6 p.m., Sutter Courtyard

Candidate Forum: April 10, 7:30- 9 p.m., BMU 203

To learn more and vote in the election visit the A.S. elections website.

Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.