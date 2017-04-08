The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Candidates for Associated Students seek votes

Photo credit: Sean Martens

Photo credit: Sean Martens

Kayla Fitzgerald
April 8, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Associated Student elections will be held Wednesday, April 12.

This year, there are 31 students running and eight additional as write-ins.

Students will be notified with an email April 12 about casting their vote and they will have until 8 a.m. April 13 to complete their ballot.

Each student can allocate $15 of their fees to endorse a club or organization of their choice on campus.

To meet the candidates, attend:

  • Candidate Barbecue: April 5, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., Trinity Commons
  • Ice cream giveaway: April 6, 4- 6 p.m., Sutter Courtyard
  • Candidate Forum: April 10, 7:30- 9 p.m., BMU 203

To learn more and vote in the election visit the A.S. elections website.

Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.

Print Friendly
Post Views: 119

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Candidates for Associated Students seek votes

    Breaking News

    Sexual Assualt App reaches out to Chico State

  • Candidates for Associated Students seek votes

    Breaking News

    ‘Easter Bunny’ imposter apprehended

  • Candidates for Associated Students seek votes

    Breaking News

    Chico State professor awarded ACE fellowship

  • Candidates for Associated Students seek votes

    Breaking News

    Recent Chico State alumnus passes away

  • Candidates for Associated Students seek votes

    Breaking News

    Chico State club aims to resolve student conflicts

  • Candidates for Associated Students seek votes

    Breaking News

    Chico State’s Safe Place celebrates sexual assault awareness month

  • Candidates for Associated Students seek votes

    Breaking News

    Chico resident dies on César Chávez Day

  • Breaking News

    Trans conference spurs political discussion

  • Candidates for Associated Students seek votes

    Breaking News

    Chico State student witnesses gun violence in Las Vegas

  • Candidates for Associated Students seek votes

    Breaking News

    Body found in Little Chico Creek identified

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Candidates for Associated Students seek votes