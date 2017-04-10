Broadway Boogie gets Chico up and dancing

Students instruct children with dance moves. Photo courtesy of University Events.

Along with the usual evening downtown foot traffic, hoards of people made their way to a stretch of road between Broadway and Main. A dance instructors voice reverberated over the Tuesday night noise, directing hundreds of peoples’ dancing feet in the middle of the blocked off section of Third Street.

On April 2, the annual Broadway Boogie was held in downtown on Third Street between the Broadway and Main streets. Hosted by Chico Performances, the event was filled with family, fun music, dancing, food, live performances and much more.

University Box Office Director Stephen Cummins was the master of the dance party. Broadway Boogie provided music of all genres, as well as a personal DJ to accompany the music throughout the night.

Chico State Kinesiology professors, Catherine Himberg and Elisabeth Schirmers, taught a series of dance lessons. Dance moves such as the Macarena and the Jitterbug were taught for people of all ages to learn and dance.

As the night went on, DJ Isaac Uhunmwuangho played both old and new school tracks for everyone. Songs like the “Cha Cha Slide” and the “Cupid Shuffle” were played incorporating a choreographed dance sequence. Along with music and dancing, food vendors such as Maria’s Gone Tamales truck, Gogis Cafe, and Black Kettle catered guests in the back.

A light show was also set up giving the event a colorful and bright atmosphere. The night ended with everyone breaking into freestyle dance and grooving to popular dance hits.

Niyat Teferi can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.