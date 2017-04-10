Protesters clash on campus

Close Bee Crosswhite opposes pro-life protester. Photo credit: George Johnston Bee Crosswhite opposes pro-life protester. Photo credit: George Johnston

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Gender Sexuality Equity Center students stood in opposing views on abortion with the off-campus organization Project Truth April 10.

In an attempt to inform students, Project Truth tabled on campus handing out magazines with images showing baby fetus’ after abortion. GSEC students claimed the images being distributed were inaccurate.

“We are out here because we want to say that what they are doing is wrong. They are promoting false images about abortion and as you can see by the pamphlet that they give you. It is false pictures and false testaments about what they’re doing,” said Vall Flores a student intern for GSEC.

Project Truth is an organization based on educating college campuses all over the state to inform students about abortion.



“It’s not a protest. We are not angry at women. That’s what people will often charge us with,” said Ed a volunteer for Project Truth. “We think that it’ll impact those women who are trying to decide if they become pregnant.”

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion on Twitter.