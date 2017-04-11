Movie Review: Your Name

“Your Name” has dominated international box offices, dethroning the beloved Miyazaki classic “Spirited Away” as the highest grossing anime worldwide. Mitsuha and Taki mysterious wake up in opposite bodies. They must maneuver through time, space and fickle memories to get to the bottom of the strange chain of events that has uprooted the two from their bodies.