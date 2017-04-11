The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Movie Review: Your Name

Jared Shibuya
April 10, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Multimedia, Reviews, Video

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






“Your Name” has dominated international box offices, dethroning the beloved Miyazaki classic “Spirited Away” as the highest grossing anime worldwide. Mitsuha and Taki mysterious wake up in opposite bodies. They must maneuver through time, space and fickle memories to get to the bottom of the strange chain of events that has uprooted the two from their bodies.

 

Print Friendly
Post Views: 76

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Movie Review: Your Name

    Arts & Entertainment

    Broadway Boogie gets Chico up and dancing

  • Movie Review: Your Name

    Arts & Entertainment

    Chico Art Center is in right state of mind

  • Movie Review: Your Name

    Arts & Entertainment

    ‘M.I.A.’ is not missing in action with social issues

  • Movie Review: Your Name

    Arts & Entertainment

    Q&A with Show Banga

  • Movie Review: Your Name

    Arts & Entertainment

    UHM Festival

  • Movie Review: Your Name

    Arts & Entertainment

    Unearthing the Power of Clay

  • Movie Review: Your Name

    Arts & Entertainment

    ‘Power Rangers’ needs help morphing into the 21st Century

  • Arts & Entertainment

    Rick Ross’ ninth album breaks the mold

  • Movie Review: Your Name

    Arts & Entertainment

    Netflix and Chill Out

  • Movie Review: Your Name

    Arts & Entertainment

    10 x 10 inch art show showcase student’s creative freedom

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Movie Review: Your Name