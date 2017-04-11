Movie Review: Your Name
April 10, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Multimedia, Reviews, Video
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
“Your Name” has dominated international box offices, dethroning the beloved Miyazaki classic “Spirited Away” as the highest grossing anime worldwide. Mitsuha and Taki mysterious wake up in opposite bodies. They must maneuver through time, space and fickle memories to get to the bottom of the strange chain of events that has uprooted the two from their bodies.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.