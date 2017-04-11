Meet the A.S. election candidates

Ricardo Llamas



Why are you qualified for this position?

I believe I am the best-qualified person for this position based on my involvement with the university for the past five years. I came here in 2012. I have volunteered for CAVE, CLIC and FLOW and I wasn’t even in Flow. My countless volunteering hours to the communities itself at Chico and outside of the university gives me a little bit of reality of what it takes to be in this position.

What distinguishes you from other candidates?

My professionalism, work ethic and reputation. I’ve come here and seen the huge changes in the political stances within the city of Chico, the students and the lack of representation.

If elected, what do you want to accomplish?

Based on the 28 other organizations that I have met within the past four days what I really heard in commonality and what I am basing my panel on is promoting student pride in the University, continuing the progressive image of Chico State and the representation of diversity. These are the things I plan accomplish and really voice out the voices of students who aren't necessarily are represented.

What the best album you have heard?

The best album I have ever heard was by Brenton Wood. That was the best album I have ever heard in my life.

