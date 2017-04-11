Meet the A.S. election candidates
April 11, 2017
Filed under AS Elections 2017, Campus, News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
A.S. President Candidates
Ricardo Llamas
Why are you qualified for this position?
I believe I am the best-qualified person for this position based on my involvement with the university for the past five years. I came here in 2012. I have volunteered for CAVE, CLIC and FLOW and I wasn’t even in Flow. My countless volunteering hours to the communities itself at Chico and outside of the university gives me a little bit of reality of what it takes to be in this position.
Why are you qualified for this position?
I believe I am the best-qualified person for this position based on my involvement with the university for the past five years. I came here in 2012. I have volunteered for CAVE, CLIC and FLOW and I wasn’t even in Flow. My countless volunteering hours to the communities itself at Chico and outside of the university gives me a little bit of reality of what it takes to be in this position.
What distinguishes you from other candidates?
My professionalism, work ethic and reputation. I’ve come here and seen the huge changes in the political stances within the city of Chico, the students and the lack of representation.
If elected, what do you want to accomplish?
Based on the 28 other organizations that I have met within the past four days what I really heard in commonality and what I am basing my panel on is promoting student pride in the University, continuing the progressive image of Chico State and the representation of diversity. These are the things I plan accomplish and really voice out the voices of students who aren't necessarily are represented.
What the best album you have heard?
The best album I have ever heard was by Brenton Wood. That was the best album I have ever heard in my life.
My professionalism, work ethic and reputation. I’ve come here and seen the huge changes in the political stances within the city of Chico, the students and the lack of representation.
If elected, what do you want to accomplish?
Based on the 28 other organizations that I have met within the past four days what I really heard in commonality and what I am basing my panel on is promoting student pride in the University, continuing the progressive image of Chico State and the representation of diversity. These are the things I plan accomplish and really voice out the voices of students who aren't necessarily are represented.
What the best album you have heard?
The best album I have ever heard was by Brenton Wood. That was the best album I have ever heard in my life.
Dylan Gray
Why are you qualified for this position?
I am the Commissioner of Diversity Affairs, and with our President Gayle Hutchinson, we are involved in a discussion in advancement on how we are going to improve overall student success through diversity inclusion.
What distinguishes you from other candidates?
I host international festivals such as MAC night. This involves student interactions which means students know who I am, not just for the past week or two because of campaign and elections, but for this entire year. Since my freshman year, I have been a part of various events such as being a facilitator for the Men’s Conference my freshman year and being a part of the Cross-Cultural Leadership Center my sophomore year. The connections I’ve made there and the position that I am in now has allowed me to expand.
If elected, what do you want to accomplish?
I want to improve the flow of information to our student body from student government. Also, the president gets to attend CSSA monthly and what that means is that you get to meet with presidents across the CSU. So we get to provide information not only from Chico State, but then entire CSU system. Topics such as tuition increase, various things happening within the CSU system directly to our constituent because these are the students that one have elected and these are the students that we are representing.
Why did you apply for this position?
I feel like I can represent the student voice at its core. Being the commissioner I have had an inside view of not only the corporation but how the student government is ran. I personally feel like there needs to be refocusing on students.
What is your favorite food restaurant in Chico?
Thai Basil, I go there all the time. The food is fantastic! Thai Basil is jam-packed with flavor and it reminds me of Los Angeles, going back home.
A.S Executive Vice President Candidates
Samantha Bautista
Why are you qualified for this position?
I am qualified for this position because for the past two years I have been consistent in working in the Cross-Cultural Leadership Center. Before that, I was a part of the Freshmen Opportunity program and community council through the residence halls. I have consistently been involved since my first year, I am currently a junior here in Chico State and have shown nothing but consistency and determination within the jobs that I am involved with. I have done a lot of diversity advocacy training and inclusion training so I think that I have the background to be able to represent the students as executive vice president. I know of all the functions of what it is to be an executive vice president and I can also use my diversity and inclusion background to fulfill the job since the public climate right now is very difficult with the current election.
What distinguishes you from other candidates?
I try to work with as many people as possible from different backgrounds and I think that is one of my strongest suits, that I have worked with so many people. We get so many different students with so many different personalities and different backgrounds through the CCLC that I am used to working with different students. I’m really good at providing that support for them and them trusting me to be able to open up to me and let me know what they want to see in change on campus. I am a very approachable person and I think that that is one of the qualities that makes me different from other candidates.
If elected, what do you want to accomplish?
The things that I would like to change are tuition increase and also creating a leadership academy and working with diversity inclusion. I would like to create a leadership academy with different communities on campus because at the end of the day we are all students and we are all Wildcats. My purpose is to fix issues within the institution and then move outwards, so tuition increase would be one of them and also letting students know that everybody can be a part of AS. I am not any better than anybody else just because I have a title or a position. I think that it is important to let them know that they can also be a part of it because we all are students, we all are wildcats.
Why did you apply for this position?
I wanted there to be more representation within the AS because I wanted the AS to reflect our student body. We are now a hispanic-serving institution and I don’t think that I have really seen representation within the AS and that’s one of the reason I applied also because I have been wanting to apply for this position since I stepped foot on this campus.
What’s your favorite restaurant in Chico?
One of my favorite restaurants is Mom’s because every time my parents come up to see me, they really love to go to Mom’s and it reminds me of a family atmosphere. It reminds me that I have also built my family here in Chico.
Alisha Sharma
Why are you qualified for this position?
My experiences have helped shape my passions and I am currently serving as the commissioner of student organizations and programs. Taking that along with a combination of my other campus involvement such as FLO and CAVE and the other student clubs I have been a part of, I feel that I am best ready to build officers who are ready to serve students and hear student voices. The role of the EVP is the person that oversees the government affairs office and then mentors and trains the other elected officers. So that is why I believe I am fit for this role, because I have this experience on the internal side of the governmental affairs committee and that is so vital to this role because you are the internal position of that role mentoring and training the other elected officers. I believe I can better build officers who in an inclusive environment can relay back to their students that they serve and build them up to be stronger collaborative officers who are ready to serve students.
What distinguishes you from other candidates?
I have my experience that has been shaped from my passions. It has allowed me to see the ways that we as an office and how it can better serve our students. Some things I have seen from our government affairs officers has been a lack of outreach. That outreach goes to our AS programs, to our Chico State media, to our students. As EVP I will be able to build up officers who can better connect our students to their resources because it's always been a problem that students don't know what the AS is or what the AS does.
What is your favorite restaurant in Chico?
My favorite restaurant would be Broadway Heights.
A.S. Vice President of Business and Finance Candidate
There are no official candidates running for this position. Write-in candidates are listed below.
Roman Aguirre
Why are qualified for this position?
I have been involved with business throughout my life and I am an accounting major. I am part of Beta Gamma Sigma which represents the top 10 percent of students, of the undergrads in the business program. I feel like that qualifies me in the spirit of business and achievement that’s needed for this position. I have also previously interned for the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce which let me interact with various businesses and projects, so I am used to timelines and the such.
What distinguishes you from other candidates?
Again just the Beta Gamma Sigma, the fact that I have interacted with various businesses face to face and cold calling. As far as representation is concerned, I also serve on the executive committee of my fraternity so I am used to sitting on boards and going to meetings.
If elected what do you want to accomplish?
I want to successfully represent students because I will be sitting on the campus fee and advisory committee and that is the committee that allocates where our fees go. I want to be able to represent what the majority wants in that committee and I'm ready to take suggestions as far as what's going on in the Marketplace and just looking out for the money that we are paying, that way we know it is going into good hands.
What made you want to run for this position?
I'm an accounting major so I feel like this is a huge opportunity for growth. Since coming to Chico State, I have grown to love it immensely. I would love to represent it in the AS and on the various boards I will be a part of.
What is your favorite restaurant in Chico?
The Banshee
A.S. Vice President of Facilities and Services Candidate
Zachary Scott
Why are you qualified for this position?
This past year, I have served as the Commissioner of Community Affairs and one of the things that we have been talking about in the office is the transition process and how the AS has such a widespread business throughout campus.
Throughout the past year, all the knowledge that I have gained in each different program with a different emphasis in the community has helped my understanding of how it functions and what it needs. I’ve heard from students and from other positions, what they want to see come out of our student government and body and I think that makes me qualified.
What distinguishes you from other candidates?
My leadership roles on campus as President of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the safety officer on the Chico State club baseball team
If elected, what do you want to accomplish?
I want to help expand students resources such as renovations to the BMU and the Zen Den. The sustainable aspects of the school are doing really great, but I feel like we should talk about ways to utilize the money that comes out of tuition for sustainability more and kind of find a way to distribute that for the students benefit.
Why did you apply for this position?
When I decided to join AS, I was a write-in candidate because one of my fraternity brothers served as the VP of facilities and mentored me. Seeing the things that they did with the BMU made me want to moral myself after that and try to obtain the same success he’s had. AS makes me want to let student voices be heard and be able to transition from working with the internal aspect of campus and try working on external outreach such as local businesses.
What is your favorite restaurant in Chico and why?
Burgers and Brew because their burgers are really good, but if you’re ever not feeling a burger go for the clam chowder fries.
A.S. Director of Legislative Affairs Candidates
Bro Dumas
Why are you qualified for this position?
I have had this position for a year and most of my qualifications mostly come from the experience I’ve had in this position. I’ve learned a lot about the AS as a company and learned a lot about how it functions, some of its weaknesses and of course its strengths.Therefore, A, the institutional knowledge I’ve gained from this experience and B, the connections I’ve made statewide.
What distinguishes you from other candidates?
Since it was the first year handling a leadership experience, I think I’ve handled it well. I’ve been able to demonstrate I am an effective leader, I also serve as an officer in the Model United Nations program, where students I worked with received awards in a competition in Seattle. I feel what distinguishes me is, I’m a proven capable leader and I’m very passionate about what I think needs to get done and I’m also willing to work with people. I think the fact that I’m an effective leader that’s able to make people with different values and ideals find common ground and work together, I think that is one of my best distinguishers.”
If elected, what do you want to accomplish?
I think the biggest goal that I would have is making sure some of the things that I’ve done this year are institutionalized, such as the voter registration drive that I did last year and that I was able to work with Office of Civic Engagement, the republicans, and the democrats on campus. But I want to make sure that process is essentially put into the history books so that someone two years from now doesn’t have to restart. Another thing would be the tuition increase, that’s another battle we must fight next year. The fact that I have been able to establish connections I think the fight will be a lot easier.”
Why did you re-apply for Office?
I was looking for leadership experience, I was very passionate about voter registration, the presidential election was coming up and that’s what I wanted to do. When I heard much of that had to do with the responsibilities of the position I got very excited. But if I was new this year I would be interested in the position because you have the opportunity to go to the state Capitol and speak to legislators. The proposed tuition increase probably would have been my biggest drive to apply for this position and it’s actually the biggest reason I’m running for re-election this year.
What is your favorite quote?
“Service to others is the right you pay for your room here on earth.” – Muhammad Ali
Thomas Staaden
Why are you qualified for this position?
I am able to understand people’s concerns and able to represent the people in general. My idea of an ideal candidate is to represent the people’s vote not only my own.
What distinguishes you from other candidates?
I have experience talking with audiences after taking part in speech and debate.
If elected, what do you want to accomplish?
I generally want to accomplish whatever people feel like they need to be accomplished.
What experience do you have that will help you be effective in this position?
I believe I am capable of understanding concerns of other students.
What made you want to apply for this position?
I want to give back by applying my talents to negotiation.
What’s your favorite thing about Chico State?
I generally like the people’s attitude and how it’s not overly judgemental.
A.S. Director of University Affairs Candidate
Karla Camacho
"I have been an academic senator, I have a solid plan and have sent out a plan with student academic senators. I have a passion for serving students and shared governance and I want to work together to better the university. I was the student academic senator for agriculture and visited plenty of CSU student association planetary meetings. I also sat on a search committee this semester for the new administrators' positions."
"If elected, I will bring clarity to the role of the student academic senator because it is hard to identify their duties and we need to know what they are."
A.S. Commissioner of Community Affairs Candidates
Jacquelyn Boyd
What makes you qualified for this position?
I have been involved in student government since 6th grade. When I got to high school, I ended up being class president every year and the student body president. Within the last two semesters here at Chico State, I have sat on the community affairs council. I am also in the middle of getting my wildcat leadership institute certificate.
If elected, what do you want to accomplish?
My goal would be to have more people involved in the community affairs council. It is one of the best opportunities to get involved in the community because we are given funding to actually be proactive in the community.
Wesley Gibson
What makes you qualified for this position?
I have done several clubs in high school and now in college. I am the philanthropy chairman in my Phi Chi class in Phi Delta Theta, I was a leader in a small group ensemble which placed third in the state and I was a part of the Truth club which was for domesticated violence awareness.
If elected, what would you try to accomplish?
If elected I would try to do three things. My first one would be safety. Things like fixing infrastructure on the "Aves" or putting in lights to help kids get home safe. The second thing is I really want to encourage all students to get involved with community activities. Third is giving back to the community. I think that Chico, since it's such a residential campus, we really need to be more diligent with how we treat our community.
A.S. Commissioner of Diversity Affairs Candidates
What distinguishes you from other candidates? What sets you apart from other candidates? If elected, what do you want to accomplish?
Christopher Bartulo
What makes you qualified for this position?
I am qualified because I come from a diverse background. I also have always represented a minority in large populations where someone of my race or skin tone or even my sexual orientation usually aren't found.
What I believe distinguishes me from the other candidates is that I instead of just reaching out to my racial group, I try to reach out to others. I believe that Asian groups, Japanese, Koreans, the Chinese, don't get a lot of spotlight just because they aren't seen as the main minority group. Other parts of the LGBTQ community don't see that spotlight either such as the trans community and the bisexual community. I feel like I could represent those communities.
Jessica Gonzalez
What makes you qualified for this position?
I am qualified for this position because I’m open minded to ethnicity, religion and I’m not afraid to ask questions. I’m ready to learn about different cultures and educating the campus about diversity and ethnic backgrounds. I was an officer for different organizations on campus and off-campus. I was the internal officer for M.E.ch.A and I put on the social events and reached out to other organization to collaborate.
I’m always ready to dive into something new. I want to make students feel welcomed, expand Chico as an open campus and encourage
Zuri O’Balles
What makes you qualified for this position?
I have a lot of leadership experience from college but and high school. I think one of my best qualities as a person is I have an instinctive need to help people and a passion for celebrating all kinds of people.
I want to help people who identify with diverse backgrounds really feel like they matter on this campus. It’s no secret to anyone here that this is a primarily white campus, which is not a bad thing. But it is good to show the diverse students that they have a voice here and they matter here and that they are represented in some way shape or form in the student government.
What distinguishes you from other candidates?
What sets you apart from other candidates?
If elected, what do you want to accomplish?
A.S. Commissioner of Student Organizations and Programs Candidates
Brina Covarrubias
What makes you qualified for this position?
I have served as program coordinator for Chico State Pride for a year, worked for CADEC for a year and a half and have a lot of involvement in other clubs such as the speech and debate team, GSEC and UMatter. I have a lot of experience with a diverse array of different types of clubs and communities.
If elected, what do you want to accomplish?
One of my two of my main goals is unifying our campus community. One way that I plan on doing this is a monthly or bi-monthly workshop for clubs and organizations to come together and collaborate on events and more. My second goal is to have more students be aware of organizations that are offered to them.
Kaylen Anderson
What makes you qualified for this position?
I am qualified for this position based on my level of knowledge of it previously to running. I sit on the Event Funding Allocation Council currently as a freshman, and it is the council that basically carries out the expectations of the commissioner.
If elected, what do you want to accomplish?
I want to try to get more people involved with the events because the main things about these events are not only funding them but to really get their name out there and the commissioner for SOAP does that. We see these people come in all the time. They ask us to fund their club and I say let me help you with the advertising, let me help you with the funding.
Trevor Guthrie
What makes you qualified for this position?
Currently, I serve as president of the Resident Hall Association. I am the voice of about 2,100 students that live in the resident halls. A major part of my job is to help them become the leaders through the community council or hall governments. We put on a lot of workshops to help them get involved and find their place in the resident halls. I want to be able to do that on a broader spectrum within AS.
If elected, what do you want to accomplish?
There are so many ways for students to get involved. There is a place for everyone here and I want to be the person to help others find their place.
A.S. Commissioner of Sustainability Affairs Candidate
There are no official candidates running for this position. Write-in candidates are listed below.
Joseph Esparza
What makes you qualified for this position?
I have a lot of experience in leadership and communicating with large majorities of people. I do a lot of projects out with the community, I do a lot of interacting with students and I feel like those types of activities make me qualified for this position.
If elected, what do you want to accomplish?
I would hope to start changing the mindset movement and hopefully, a culture shift within our student body and our student leadership. Small choices and sustainability can have a huge impact and just having that reputation within our school is something that I would like to accomplish.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.