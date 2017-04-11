No stopping the Wildcat ladies





Softball, Sports

The Chico State softball team just keeps on winning. In the first game of their four game weekend series with Cal State San Marcos, the Wildcats won 6-0. The team bounced back from its loss in the previous game against Western Washington University and has now won eight of its last nine games.

Junior Wildcat pitcher Haley Gilham pitched a fantastic game by pitching seven innings for a shutout while striking out five batters.

After setting a career high with 17 wins last year, Gilham is on her way to another career year having already won 16 games this year. Gilham also helped herself out at the plate by delivering a double RBI in third inning with bases loaded and a walk in the fourth inning.

Senior shortstop Cailin Garmon and freshmen center fielder Kristin Worley contributed to five of the Wildcats 11 hits. In addition to Garmon’s single in the fourth inning and two RBI triples in the seventh inning, Worley delivered three hits on the day taking her season batting average up to an impressive .411.

The Wildcats are second place in the conference behind Cal State Monterey Bay with a 19-6 record in conference and an overall record of 27-6.

Marc Wilson can be reached at [email protected]

or @mwilsonsports on Twitter.