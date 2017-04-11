Wildcat of the Week

How long have you been playing soccer?

“I grew up playing my whole life. My mom used to push me around in a stroller at my family member’s soccer practices before I could walk, so soccer has always been a huge part of my life.”

Why did you decide to join the club soccer team?

“I decided to join because I wanted to keep playing soccer in college. It’s always been a dream of mine. I tried out for the Chico State team when I first came up, but it was a big commitment and I didn’t make the final cut. The club team was the best option for me. I still get to keep playing competitive soccer, but don’t have all the commitments that the State team have like study hours and multiple practices a day. Plus all of the guys on the club team are my friends off the field as well.”

How’s the season going so far?

“We are actually undefeated this season. We’re 6-0 right now, we won a tournament at Oregon State and are 2-0 in league so far.”

What are your goals for the rest of the season, and do you feel like club sports get the recognition that they deserve?

“Our team’s goal is to finish league in first place this year. We have a lot of seniors this year that have been a part of the team for multiple years. So I want them to leave with the league title, which our club team has yet to win. As far as recognition, I do think that we could get more exposure and more promotion. A lot of people don’t even know that Chico State has club sports, and that’s upsetting to me.”

Patrick Pace can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_sports on Twitter.