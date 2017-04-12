Playlist of the week
April 12, 2017
With Summer right around the corner, you might find yourself sweating it out in the gym and in need of a soundtrack. Uptown Special has all the funk that you might want for a groovier work out and Dirty Heads’ self entitled album has the mellow jams you might need.
Uptown Special (2015)
Mark Ronson
hip-hop/funk
Dirty Heads (2016)
Dirty Heads
reggae
