Playlist of the week

Anna Porretta
April 12, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Campus

With Summer right around the corner, you might find yourself sweating it out in the gym and in need of a soundtrack. Uptown Special has all the funk that you might want for a groovier work out and Dirty Heads’ self entitled album has the mellow jams you might need.

Uptown Special (2015)
Mark Ronson
hip-hop/funk

Dirty Heads (2016)
Dirty Heads
reggae

