Playlist of the week

Close

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

With Summer right around the corner, you might find yourself sweating it out in the gym and in need of a soundtrack. Uptown Special has all the funk that you might want for a groovier work out and Dirty Heads’ self entitled album has the mellow jams you might need.

Uptown Special (2015)

Mark Ronson

hip-hop/funk

Dirty Heads (2016)

Dirty Heads

reggae