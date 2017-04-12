The student news site of California State University, Chico

Piece of mind: Campus changes

April 12, 2017
Filed under Columns, Opinion

The Orion asked people about what changes they would make to the Chico State campus.

Daniel Rush

“I think we should have a place on campus where artists and engineers could collaborate and make stuff. It’d use 3D printing and art together, and students could make whatever they want.”

Joseph Gyorkey

“I would say the parking spaces should change. Some of us only have like one class and we have to get a permit when it’s around $120. You might spend more for parking when there’s no point.”

Nicholas Federico

“The only thing that can be changed is new desks and more ergonomic chairs. The desks we have are stuck in the ’80s, they’re uncomfortable and too old. Some people don’t fit in them.”

