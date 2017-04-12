The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

KCSC Radio office temporarily shut down

This+image+was+taken+on+Wednesday+showing+the+office%27s+current+conditions.+Photo+credit%3A+Jacqueline+Morales
This image was taken on Wednesday showing the office's current conditions. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

This image was taken on Wednesday showing the office's current conditions. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

This image was taken on Wednesday showing the office's current conditions. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

Jacqueline Morales
April 12, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A pipe burst in the KCSC Radio office causing temporary shut down.

The pipe was located in the office closet that connects to the drain water from Common Grounds.

It had been leaking for an estimated two weeks, releasing an uncomfortable odor within the office, according to Sam Pickup, General Manager at KCSC Radio.

General Manager of KCSC

Sam Pickup talks about the pipe damage caused in the KCSC Radio office. Photo credit: George Johnston

“We didn’t really lose anything, maybe a couple of sweaters got damaged. The frustrating part about is that the KCSC station is home to a lot of people who work there, like a lot of the interns. So we have a group of people who have been pretty much displaced from their home right now,” said Pickup.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion on Twitter.

Print Friendly
Post Views: 250

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • KCSC Radio office temporarily shut down

    Breaking News

    Chico State legal database is set to change

  • KCSC Radio office temporarily shut down

    Breaking News

    Cleaning crews clear fallen tree

  • KCSC Radio office temporarily shut down

    Breaking News

    Protesters clash on campus

  • KCSC Radio office temporarily shut down

    Breaking News

    Shots fired at frat party, two arrested

  • KCSC Radio office temporarily shut down

    Administration

    University to receive $3 million from tuition hike

  • KCSC Radio office temporarily shut down

    Breaking News

    Man flashes penis to barista

  • KCSC Radio office temporarily shut down

    Breaking News

    Candidates for Associated Students seek votes

  • KCSC Radio office temporarily shut down

    Breaking News

    Sexual Assualt App reaches out to Chico State

  • KCSC Radio office temporarily shut down

    Breaking News

    ‘Easter Bunny’ imposter apprehended

  • KCSC Radio office temporarily shut down

    Breaking News

    Chico State professor awarded ACE fellowship

The student news site of California State University, Chico
KCSC Radio office temporarily shut down