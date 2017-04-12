KCSC Radio office temporarily shut down

A pipe burst in the KCSC Radio office causing temporary shut down.

The pipe was located in the office closet that connects to the drain water from Common Grounds.

It had been leaking for an estimated two weeks, releasing an uncomfortable odor within the office, according to Sam Pickup, General Manager at KCSC Radio.

“We didn’t really lose anything, maybe a couple of sweaters got damaged. The frustrating part about is that the KCSC station is home to a lot of people who work there, like a lot of the interns. So we have a group of people who have been pretty much displaced from their home right now,” said Pickup.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion on Twitter.