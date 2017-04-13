The student news site of California State University, Chico

Off The Record | Episode 3 | Syria Strike and Higher Education

April 13, 2017
This is a revived series takes a look at what’s new in The Orion opinion section. Columnists discuss current events, local news and columns that can be found at theorion.com. This week opinion writers Susan Whaley, and Roberto Fonseca talk about the Syria missile strike and higher education.

Link to story:

http://theorion.com/64168/opinion/trumps-budget-strikes-concern/

