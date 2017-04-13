Human trafficking in Chico

Human trafficking continues to be a growing epidemic. The reality is that victims are present in unsuspecting places within our community.

According to STOP! Human Trafficking, an organization at Chico State, massage parlors are a hot spot for sex traffickers to run their business.

A website known as rubmaps.com is an active website that openly advertises the massage parlors that provide “happy endings.” Meaning you pay for a massage that ends in a sexual acts by the masseuse. The website lists massage parlors close in the area. Users can rate each parlor and leave reviews on their experience. Similar to Yelp.com, instead of rating the quality of lentil soup at a restaurant, commenters discuss how far some masseuses are willing to go sexually.

Along with the vulgar content comes a list of terms and slang to use during a massage to express a sexual desire. These are well known by the sex workers which is most likely a result of a sex trafficker telling the person to memorize the terms.

There are 11 massage parlors in Chico listed on an erotic massage website. There is a picture of the shop and next to it lists the price of a massage for an hour and then the ethnicity of the workers.

Among these is a shop called Bali Massage located on Esplanade. On the outside it looks like a small house. The windows are covered by what looks like blankets and the blinds in the front are closed shut. The door remains locked, but the sign in the window blinks open.

According to an investigation by journalist Hannah Bealer, in 2016 there are warning signs indicating an unlicensed shop. Some warning signs are to look out for are unusual open hours such as staying open late and if the workers seem to be living at the facility.

Human trafficking is a global issue but is highly prominent at the local level.

STOP! Trafficking of Persons aims to spread awareness of human trafficking in our local community by holding weekly meetings on campus to discuss various forms of modern-day slavery.

Topics of discussion include how to recognize sex traffic and human trafficking training.

Nicole Henson can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.