Students spend $200 to fund sports annually
May 11, 2017
Chico State students pay 196 dollars annually for the sports program, in instructional-related activities fees.
Every student who attends Chico State pays 280 dollars every year in Instructionally Related Activities fees. Athletics and recreation sports receive 70 percent of the IRA fee.
As discussed in the most recent University Budget Committee meeting, the IRA fee generates 4.3 million dollars in revenue from students.
Chico State defines instructional related activities as “activities and laboratory experiences that are partially sponsored by an academic discipline or department and which are, in the judgment of the President, integrally related to the function of instructional offerings,” per the IRA committee’s website.
Athletics receive three million dollars annually from IRA funds. That money is used to fund 16 different athletics programs.
The remaining 1.3 million dollars is allocated towards the other 52 programs that are funded through IRA fees.
“IRA activities and funds are overseen by the IRA Advisory committee. Funds are allocated by the Provost to each college then further allocated by the dean to each program,” said University Budget Office Director Jeni Kitchell.
Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @danny_w_chico on Twitter.
On a related note, students pay $399 per semester in student union fees. Chico State had roughly 34,000 students in the 2015-2016 school year (a bit over 17,000 in Fall and a bit less in Spring). This comes out to over $13.5 million for the student union each year! As a student I am genuinely curious as to why they need that much money. Lowering this fee to $129 per semester could offset the new 5% tuition hike (an additional $270 for undergrads) and help a lot of students still afford to go to school here.
