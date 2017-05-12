The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Student Philanthropy Council raises over $12,000 for food pantry

Student+Philanthropy+Council+presents+check+to+food+pantry+%0APhoto+Courtesy+of%3A+Jason+Halley
Student Philanthropy Council presents check to food pantry Photo Courtesy of: Jason Halley

Student Philanthropy Council presents check to food pantry Photo Courtesy of: Jason Halley

Student Philanthropy Council presents check to food pantry Photo Courtesy of: Jason Halley

Alejandra Fraga
May 12, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student Philanthropy Council presented the Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry with a check this week.

Over $12,000 was donated to the food pantry, with most of the donations coming from the class of 2017.

“No student should have to ever wonder if they will be able to eat properly or where they will be sleeping at night… ensuring that hunger and housing insecurity will never stand in the way of our students ability to succeed was the issue that drove over 1,700 wildcats to individually contribute, collectively raising over $12,000 for the cause,” said Steven Loya, Advisor of The Student Philanthropy Council.

President Gayle Hutchinson, along with other guest speakers from the food pantry attended the reception.

Student Philanthropy Council

Student Philanthropy Council presents check to Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry
Photo Courtesy of: Jason Halley Photo credit: Jason Halley

“This event for us is a huge milestone, it’s something that we were dreaming of since our founding… It’s a lot of progress, and it gives us a lot of hope as well for the future years of the philanthropy council,” said Brenda Gutierrez, President of The Student Philanthropy Council.

$5,000 was directly donated to the food pantry, and
$7,422 was directed to the new Chico Cares Endowment for basic student
needs.

“This is the beginning of a philanthropic movement on our campus,” said Loya.

Alejandra Fraga can be reached at [email protected] or @alifragster on Twitter.

Print Friendly
Post Views: 596

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Student Philanthropy Council raises over $12,000 for food pantry

    Breaking News

    Man yells at customers in Walmart

  • Student Philanthropy Council raises over $12,000 for food pantry

    Breaking News

    Chico State students are burglarized

  • Student Philanthropy Council raises over $12,000 for food pantry

    Breaking News

    CSU students will be given access to 29 million books

  • Student Philanthropy Council raises over $12,000 for food pantry

    Breaking News

    Former psychology professor dead at 77

  • Student Philanthropy Council raises over $12,000 for food pantry

    Breaking News

    College of Humanities and Fine Arts subject to spending freeze

  • Student Philanthropy Council raises over $12,000 for food pantry

    Breaking News

    Students spend $200 to fund sports annually

  • Student Philanthropy Council raises over $12,000 for food pantry

    Breaking News

    Chico Republicans build ‘Free Speech’ wall

  • Student Philanthropy Council raises over $12,000 for food pantry

    Breaking News

    Chico State animal science student passes away

  • Student Philanthropy Council raises over $12,000 for food pantry

    Breaking News

    Goodwill Campus Move-out coming to Chico State

  • Student Philanthropy Council raises over $12,000 for food pantry

    Breaking News

    Body found in Feather River

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Student Philanthropy Council raises over $12,000 for food pantry