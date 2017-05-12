Student Philanthropy Council raises over $12,000 for food pantry

Close Student Philanthropy Council presents check to food pantry Photo Courtesy of: Jason Halley Student Philanthropy Council presents check to food pantry Photo Courtesy of: Jason Halley

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Student Philanthropy Council presented the Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry with a check this week.

Over $12,000 was donated to the food pantry, with most of the donations coming from the class of 2017.

“No student should have to ever wonder if they will be able to eat properly or where they will be sleeping at night… ensuring that hunger and housing insecurity will never stand in the way of our students ability to succeed was the issue that drove over 1,700 wildcats to individually contribute, collectively raising over $12,000 for the cause,” said Steven Loya, Advisor of The Student Philanthropy Council.

President Gayle Hutchinson, along with other guest speakers from the food pantry attended the reception.

“This event for us is a huge milestone, it’s something that we were dreaming of since our founding… It’s a lot of progress, and it gives us a lot of hope as well for the future years of the philanthropy council,” said Brenda Gutierrez, President of The Student Philanthropy Council.

$5,000 was directly donated to the food pantry, and

$7,422 was directed to the new Chico Cares Endowment for basic student

needs.

“This is the beginning of a philanthropic movement on our campus,” said Loya.

Alejandra Fraga can be reached at [email protected] or @alifragster on Twitter.