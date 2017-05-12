The student news site of California State University, Chico

CSU students will be given access to 29 million books

Daniel Wright
May 12, 2017
The CSU system will be unifying all 23 CSU library collections to be available for all students.

The new library discovery system will be called “OneSearch” and will give students and faculty access to over 29 million books.

“Many of the libraries are currently using catalogs that are over 20-years old,” said John Wenzler, chair of the Council of Library Deans.

“By migrating from these outdated systems, we can improve access for students, faculty, and staff, in a more user-friendly interface,” stated in CSU press release.

“OneSearch” has been designed to make it easier to find, cite and save books for students, and also allow them to request books to be sent to their campus within 2 to 3 days.

“CSU libraries can expect to see this upgrade in June of 2017,” according to the press release.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.

