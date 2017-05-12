Off The Record | Episode 5 | GSEC and Sex Education
May 11, 2017
Filed under Columns, Multimedia, Opinion
This revived series takes a look at what’s new in The Orion opinion section. Columnists discuss current events, local news and columns that can be found at theorion.com. This week opinion writers Sophia Robledo and Brandi Gualco talk about GSEC and sex education.
Links to articles:
you guys did a podcast just to talk about a fellow colleague’s article?
That number was SHOWN to be 1 in 53. That’s a dark, sad number. But it’s way different than 1 in 5. You really can’t argue with conclusive statistical evidence — from the Department of Justice. jesus.
Men ARE educated on consent — ask men. Talk to men. Don’t talk for them. Don’t deny men’s lived experience.
but yes, you’re right: Science can’t tell us about gender. that’s true.
peace. At least a couple of you were polite
