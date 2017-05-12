The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Off The Record | Episode 5 | GSEC and Sex Education

May 11, 2017
Filed under Columns, Multimedia, Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






This revived series takes a look at what’s new in The Orion opinion section. Columnists discuss current events, local news and columns that can be found at theorion.com. This week opinion writers Sophia Robledo and Brandi Gualco talk about GSEC and sex education.

 

Links to articles:

Debunking GSEC myths

Sexual education forgets masturbation

Print Friendly
Post Views: 765

1 Comment

One Response to “Off The Record | Episode 5 | GSEC and Sex Education”

  1. Every Sit down on May 12th, 2017 4:59 pm

    you guys did a podcast just to talk about a fellow colleague’s article?
    That number was SHOWN to be 1 in 53. That’s a dark, sad number. But it’s way different than 1 in 5. You really can’t argue with conclusive statistical evidence — from the Department of Justice. jesus.

    Men ARE educated on consent — ask men. Talk to men. Don’t talk for them. Don’t deny men’s lived experience.

    but yes, you’re right: Science can’t tell us about gender. that’s true.
    peace. At least a couple of you were polite

    [Reply]

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Off The Record | Episode 5 | GSEC and Sex Education

    Columns

    Celebratory peanut butter pizookies

  • Off The Record | Episode 5 | GSEC and Sex Education

    Columns

    Debunking GSEC myths

  • Off The Record | Episode 5 | GSEC and Sex Education

    Columns

    Shrimp alfredo pasta recipe for two

  • Off The Record | Episode 5 | GSEC and Sex Education

    Columns

    OrionScopes: Week of May 8

  • Off The Record | Episode 5 | GSEC and Sex Education

    Columns

    Sexual education forgets masturbation

  • Off The Record | Episode 5 | GSEC and Sex Education

    Columns

    Community college cuts down price of education

  • Off The Record | Episode 5 | GSEC and Sex Education

    Columns

    Off The Record | Episode 4 | Science March and Pioneer Days

  • Off The Record | Episode 5 | GSEC and Sex Education

    Columns

    Piece of mind: attractive professors

  • Off The Record | Episode 5 | GSEC and Sex Education

    Columns

    Chico State fights against party school label

  • Off The Record | Episode 5 | GSEC and Sex Education

    Columns

    OrionScopes: Week of May 1

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Off The Record | Episode 5 | GSEC and Sex Education