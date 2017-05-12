Former psychology professor dead at 77

Photo credit: Sean Martens

Mike King, a former Chico State psychology professor, passed away April 16 at the age of 77.

King was born in Georgetown, South Carolina. He grew up in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, Panama City and Florida. The former psychology professor received a bachelor’s degree in sociology and anthropology from University of California, Los Angeles.

He earned his doctorate in social psychology from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 1968. Chico State hired King in 1971.

“Mike was and always will be my mentor, colleague, and friend. If it were not for Mike I likely would not have pursued my PhD,” said psychology professor Art Sanchez. “Those who were fortunate enough to have him as a professor will remember his encouragement and, most importantly, his tenacious commitment to excellence for himself and for his students. Mike lived life to its fullest with a wide range of interests and travels around the world. He is an inspiration for all.”

Following his retirement in 1994, King and his wife Johanna moved to Port Townsend, Washington. King would spend the rest of his life volunteering with Schooner Adventures, on the Fort Worden Advisory Board, with the Port Townsend Marine Science Center and Habitat for Humanity.

On Friday, the University flag will be lowered in his honor.

George Johnston can be reached at [email protected] or @gjohnston786 on Twitter.