Man yells at customers in Walmart

Close Police Blotter Photo credit: Liz Coffee Police Blotter Photo credit: Liz Coffee

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Chico Police

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Tuesday, 7:43 a.m., 222 Degarmo Dr.

A man riding a bike was driving around the neighborhood and told a child that he would give him money for going to school.

Call Type: Transient Problem

Tuesday, 8:18 a.m., 1951 E. 20th St.

An employee at a business noticed that a man was very loud and yelling at a wall.

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance

Tuesday, 3:59 p.m., 178 E. 2nd St.

An employee at North Rim Adventure Sports found a man near the creek, where they allow customers to test bikes, the suspect flipped off one of the employees telling them to get away.

Call Type: Family Dispute

Tuesday, 8:12 p.m., Pillsbury Road

A family called various times to police saying that the father and son are in a heated argument, the son is trying to get his dad to hit him. The dispute involves the son securing a job.

Call Type: Shots Seen

Wednesday, 2:46 p.m., 1446 Almond St.

A man fired his shot gun at another man, because he thought that the suspect was coming into his bedroom to hurt him.

Call Type: Burglary

Wednesday, 3:33 p.m., Chestnut Street

A woman called to report that her landlord was coming to her residence and wanted to board up her windows. When the woman came back she discovered that her home was broken into.

Call Type: Burglary

Wednesday, 3:38 p.m., 604 W. 7th St.

A student had various items stolen in their home and does not know how the suspects got in. The student made a list of the stolen items and was available for contact after class.

Call Type: Disturbance

Wednesday, 4:10 p.m., 2044 Forest Ave.

A homeless man who appeared to have been using drugs at Walmart, started yelling at customers at the service line. The suspect claimed he would wait outside for customers to exit and start beating them up. The suspect did not appear to have weapons with him.

University Police

Call Type: Disturbance

Monday, 3:10 a.m., Ayres Hall

A person could hear a man and woman yelling at each other between Ayres and Taylor Halls.

Call Type: Assist Other Agency

Tuesday, 4:14 p.m., Safeway, Nord Avenue

A man was beat up and robbed of his money and then run over by a vehicle.

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance

Wednesday, 1:58 p.m., Sutter Hall

A female student is receiving text messages from a friend threatening to break into her car and steal her necklace. The student was worried that the suspect would tamper with her vehicle.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Thursday, 4:58 p.m., Meriam Library

A man who appeared to have been drunk was asked to leave the computer lab, since he was being disruptive. A woman also left the building, but no alcohol was found on her.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at [email protected] or @jafetserrato on Twitter.