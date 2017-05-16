The student news site of California State University, Chico

Chico State graduation numbers for this spring

Photo credit: Daniel Wright

May 15, 2017
This spring, Chico State is getting ready to graduate over 3,000 students.

This commencement will be the 127th for Chico State and will begin May 17 and end the 21.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.

Chico State graduation numbers for this spring