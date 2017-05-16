Chico State graduation numbers for this spring
May 15, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
This spring, Chico State is getting ready to graduate over 3,000 students.
This commencement will be the 127th for Chico State and will begin May 17 and end the 21.
Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.