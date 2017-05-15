OrionScopes: Week of May 15

Columns, Opinion

Editor’s note: The horoscopes below are compiled in a collaborative effort from The Orion’s opinion staff and have no actual bearing on current astrology.

Aquarius: You are likely to spend this Summer in your hometown stressing over what your college crush is doing. Instead of worrying what someone who probably doesn’t really care about you is up to, spend this time to focus on yourself and invest some time in someone who is actually interested in you. There’s no point in being obsessed over someone who you know you don’t have a chance with.

Pieces: Summer time is full of opportunities and experiences. Luckily for you, you’ll have plenty of free time since you most likely didn’t get the Summer internship you were hoping for. Instead of feeling sorry for yourself, find a job, make some money, and come back next semester not stressing too much about finances. As far as college goes, more money leads to fewer problems.

Aries: Interested in finding a Summer fling but not sure where to look? Tinder is an option, but probably won’t be useful. Look in places that won’t attract the wrong kind of attention and do activities you want to do. Most people probably don’t find their significant other by being blacked out at the Crazy Horse Saloon, so try easing up on the bar scene.

Taurus: It will be nice to enjoy your break with the people you care about, but going back to your hometown might result in some bitter rivalries rekindling. Old significant others and old friends are going to try to gossip away your Summer break. Instead of listening to them and being focused on things that don’t matter, enjoy spending time with your family.

Gemini: Looks like you’ll be stuck in Summer school because of some poor finals grades. Luckily for you, catching up or getting ahead will benefit you much more in the long run than going out with your friends every night. Although it seems like a burden, you’ll be happy you put in the work necessary for your future.

Cancer: This Summer you will find enjoyment in a new hobby or skill, but try staying away from useless things. Learning how to weave baskets underwater is a cool YouTube video, but is pointless. Instead of wasting your time, pursue cooking, snorkeling or even cycling. This new hobby will keep you busy and may be fun to teach your friends as well.

Leo: All your hard work throughout the semester is finally going to pay off. Although you will continue to stay busy with a job, you will be rewarded with big checks and new things you’ve been wanting. Try not blowing all your money on going out and impressing people, since you’ll need the extra cash for the upcoming semester. Buying a couple school supplies and paying off tuition is more important than a $60 date with a person who will never call you back.

Virgo: You are going to feel tempted to get together with an ex over the Summer. Do not do it. There has almost never been an instance where trying to fix a bad relationship back together has worked out for the better. You will regret this and it will ruin your Summer. Block their number, delete it, or just get a new phone all together to avoid the temptation.

Libra: The best part of your Summer will include nights out by the fire with a couple of friends and drinks. You won’t need anything too outrageous to have a great time with great people. Although everything will be going great, your need to Snapchat those perfect moments might ruin them. Put down your phone this Summer and just enjoy bonding moments with your friends.

Scorpio: You have a huge trip planned for you Summer. Although everything seems like it’ll be perfect, most of your friends will probably back out at the last minute. Rather than letting this get on your nerves, celebrate doing a solo adventure. Posting on social media is the best way to let people know what they’re missing.

Sagittarius: You missed out on Spring cleaning and have a lot of making up to do this Summer. Your lack of organization has made it difficult to be considered a high functioning adult. Spend some time over your break getting rid of things you do not need and following up with important tasks. Try not procrastinating this Summer, since the mountains of clothes are beginning to overrun your house.

Capricorn: You will most likely spend your Summer break binge watching Netflix series. Although it’s not terribly exciting, it will be nice to watch some funny shows and not have to worry about school. Don’t forget to take some time to shower and maybe go for a run so your potato wedges don’t turn you into a couch potato.