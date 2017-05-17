Summer blockbusters to splash on your social calendar

Close

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

With school being out, now’s the time to catch up on the newest flicks in theaters. Summer is the perfect time for film studios to give audiences the ol’ razzle dazzle. Forget nice, low-budget indie flicks this season: grab your popcorn, a few friends and prepare to watch some stuff get crazy.

May 26 — Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The fifth installment of the swashbuckling Disney franchise has been a long time coming; the fourth movie was in theaters in 2011. Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) is up against an old nemesis, played by Javier Bardem. In order to save himself and every pirate on the high seas, he must find the Trident of Poseidon, but not without some help from familiar faces.





June 1 — Wonder Woman

Though fans of Marvel have long been begging for a solo Black Widow movie, DC Comics has beat them to the punch with “Wonder Woman” hitting theaters in June. Audiences will be taken through Wonder Woman’s journey from Amazonian princess to powerful and prestigious superhero. Despite the lack of advertisement “Wonder Woman” has received in comparison to “Batman v. Superman,” the upcoming film is going to be one you won’t want to miss.





June 16 — Rough Night

When five best friends reunite for a night on the town to celebrate an upcoming wedding, craziness is bound to occur. How crazy is too crazy, though? Try killing a male stripper and attempting to hide the body. That might be too crazy. This crazy comedy features an all-star cast with Scarlet Johansson, Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Ilana Galzer and Kate McKinnon to name a few. This movie will be perfect for a girls’ night out, especially if your squad is anything but boring.





June 28 — Baby Driver

What would a summer blockbuster list be without a kickass action movie? A get away driver named Baby is employed by a notorious crime boss, and has given Baby one last mission. Unfortunately, this one seems as if it’s been set up to fail. “Baby Driver” features a ton of elaborate car chases (as one would hope with a title that has the word “driver” in it) and direction and screenplay by Edgar Wright, who also created “Shaun of the Dead.” Don’t let the title fool you: this movie won’t be for kids.





July 7 — Spider-Man: Homecoming

You may be thinking, “Oh great. Another Spider-Man movie?” Spider-Man has had the most reincarnations of a superhero in a 15 year span, but don’t let that jade you. Audiences were treated to what Tom Holland’s Spider-Man would be like in “Captain America: Civil War.” We can anticipate a fun, snarky Spidey, much like the one many adore from the comics. Another aspect to look forward to is a new villain to moviegoers, Michael Keaton as The Vulture. Be sure to visit your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man this July.

June 30 — Despicable Me 3

Gru, his girls and the minions are back in this third installment of the ‘Despicable’ franchise. When new Balthazar Bratt bests Gru, his long lost brother Dru comes a calling to tempts his brother back into a life of villainy. Steve Carell returns as Dru with new addition of South Park creator, Trey Parker, as Balthazar Bratt.

Adrianna McCain can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.