Surviving the Chico summers

Adrianna Mccain
May 17, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Community

Feeling stuck in town? Get out and explore with our survival guide. While many Chico State students will be traveling all over the country, or heading back home for the summer, many of us will still be in town. Chico will be quieter, lonelier and definitely hotter outside. If you’re starting to feel like you’re going to be abandoned up in the North State, don’t lose hope! There’s still lots to do around town to keep you from going stir crazy.

one Mile 3.jpg

One Mile Pool

One Mile Pool

Chico is notorious for its rising temperatures during the summer. And I mean hot. To survive the double digit heat, do what humans have been doing to escape extreme temperatures for years: go swimming! Although some preferred method is a pool or the beach, the WREC has inconsistent hours and the closest beach is over 3 hours away. Bike on down to the pool at One Mile for your most convenient and refreshing swim. But be sure to load up on SPF before you jump in. Nothing’s worse to beat the heat than a sunburn.

Framers market goods.jpg

Goods you can get from the farmers market
Right to left
Broccoli
Nectarine
Blueberries
Satan's Kiss plant
Peppermint Plant
Cherries
Sweet Onion
Apricots
Lettuce
Strawberries Photo credit: Abigail Jones


Farmer’s Market

Nothing says “small town” like a farmer’s market. In Chico, we’re lucky to be surrounded by farms that grow some of the best food in the country. Saturday mornings are perfect to shop for ingredients for that night’s dinner and a great way to get some sunshine in before it gets too hot. Thursday night markets continue throughout the summer and less students in town means shorter lines for your favorite food trucks. Either choice, you can’t go wrong as the summer goes along to bring more fresh produce into season.

Upper Park.jpg

Upper Bidwell park entrance


Upper Bidwell Park

If Lower Bidwell’s winding trails are a little slow for the speed you like, visit Upper Bidwell Park. The park is huge and beautiful, not to mention great for hiking. New to hiking? Don’t worry, there are lots of trails around that are good for beginners, but there are still plenty that are challenging for those who want to push their limits. Be sure to bring plenty of water and snacks as you hike around, since it’s perfect for a picnic. Slather on lots of sunscreen too and don’t forget your mosquito repellent or you’ll be scratching all summer.

If all else fails, take up a new hobby, learn to cook a whole cookbook, or volunteer around town. Chico has plenty to offer besides parties or school sanctioned events. All you have to do is look around a little. But most importantly, enjoy your summer! School will be back before you know it, so have fun.

Adrianna McCain can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.

