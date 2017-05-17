Wildcats get axed by Lumberjacks





Filed under Baseball, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Chico State baseball team won their second California Collegiate Athletic Association Championship Tournament in a row at Banner Island Ballpark last weekend. They capped the weekend off with a 12-5 victory over UC San Diego after dropping their first game a couple of hours before.

The Wildcats needed to win one of their two games against the Tritons to win the title. Senior catcher Dillon Kelley refused to let his team lose. In his first at bat at the top of the second inning, he hit a homer to left center to put the ‘Cats up 1-0. Then, in the sixth he hit a grand slam to put the game out of reach at 10-0.

However, he was not done. In the ninth inning, Kelley hit his third home run of the game, making this one of the greatest individual performances in Chico State baseball history. This earned him the tournament’s most valuable player award, which he received last season as well.

Chico State baseball is now 45-9, and clinched the number one seed in the west region of the NCAA Championship Tournament. The Wildcats plan to continue on with this historic season throughout the playoffs, and hopefully bring another banner back to their stadium.

Patrick Pace can be reached at [email protected] or @patpacesports on Twitter.